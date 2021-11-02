Watch now: FDA authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

Health officials have been working to eradicate COVID in the U.S. for over a year and a half now. Vaccines targeting the virus were first introduced in the country in late 2020, but slowing vaccination rates amid the spread of the Delta variant allowed the virus to continue to circulate at high levels this past summer. Now, as cases and hospitalizations in country have dropped dramatically, officials have put forward more efforts to keep those numbers low. Vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots are all newly authorized tools in the fight against COVID as the fall and winter months roll in. But how close are we really to the end of the pandemic?

