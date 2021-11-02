CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: FDA authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

By Authorizes
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 29, the Food and...

jg-tc.com

Moderna says its Vaccine is Effective for Children Ages 6-11

Results are planned to be resubmitted to the U.S. FDA, EMA and regulatory agencies around the world soon. Moderna said Monday that its vaccine is safe for children ages 6-11 years old and promotes a "robust" immune response after two smaller doses, according to interim data from a study that comes just ahead of an FDA meeting to consider the shots for children. A study of more than 4,500 kids was conducted.
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Best Life

This Is How Close We Are to the End of the Pandemic, Former FDA Head Says

Health officials have been working to eradicate COVID in the U.S. for over a year and a half now. Vaccines targeting the virus were first introduced in the country in late 2020, but slowing vaccination rates amid the spread of the Delta variant allowed the virus to continue to circulate at high levels this past summer. Now, as cases and hospitalizations in country have dropped dramatically, officials have put forward more efforts to keep those numbers low. Vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots are all newly authorized tools in the fight against COVID as the fall and winter months roll in. But how close are we really to the end of the pandemic?
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
Cleveland.com

‘People have lost their empathy for others’: Health care providers angry, bitter about vaccine hesitancy as COVID-19 cases continue to overwhelm area hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Doctors and nurses have had enough. Nineteen months on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic have exposed many of them to more death and misery than they might have expected in an entire career. They’ve overheard patients’ haunting final phone calls to family before intubation. They’ve seen sick mothers lose their babies shortly after birth. They’ve kept vigil over frightened patients, dying in isolation. And they’ve heard it time and again – the regrets of so many, who concede in their final breaths that they should have gotten vaccinated.
Daily Montanan

What we really know about COVID vaccine effectiveness

The politicization of COVID vaccines — and, well, just about everything else having to do with the pandemic — has led to confusion, if not utter fatigue. And some posts circulating on social media — this slickly edited piece on YouTube, for example — seem to build on these feelings, attempting to cast doubt on […] The post What we really know about COVID vaccine effectiveness appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Reuters

WHO warns of shortage of 1-2 bln COVID vaccine syringes

GENEVA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - There could be a shortage of one to two billion syringes needed to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in 2022 which could also impact routine immunisations and undermine needle safety, the World Health Organisation warned on Tuesday. National health authorities should plan their needs well in advance...
