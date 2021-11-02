CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Watch now: Winning one for Matt Nagy not in the cards for Bears

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStartup electric truck manufacturer Rivian is seeking a valuation...

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Building better Bears deep connections

The deep passing of the Chicago Bears has been almost nonexistent this season whether they had Andy Dalton at quarterback or Justin Fields, but they keep stressing the possibility of improvement through practice and at this point it sounds a bit repetitious and hollow.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bears already preparing to replace Matt Nagy?

Matt Nagy’s fourth season in Chicago could very well end up being his last. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright appeared Friday on “Sports Talk Chicago” with Jon Zaghloul and said that he “100 percent” thinks that the Bears head coach Nagy will be gone by the end of the year. “From...
NFL
Quad-Cities Times

How Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy watched Sunday's game while out with COVID-19

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy needed an outlet as he watched his team play on TV on Sunday afternoon. He had never been away from the Bears on game day in four seasons as head coach, but a case of COVID-19 forced him to stay away from Soldier Field during the Bears’ 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#In The Cards#Bears#Ipo Startup
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears announce Matt Nagy will not coach vs. 49ers

Matt Nagy will not coach the Bears on Sunday against the 49ers. The team announced on Saturday that Nagy remains in the COVID-19 protocol, so special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take the reins. The Bears won’t be caught off guard by this news however. On Friday, Nagy said he has been working with Tabor and his other coaches all week to help him prepare for this possibility.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Matt Nagy Won’t Coach the Bears on Sunday

When the Chicago Bears take the field on Sunday, they’ll be doing it without Matt Nagy on the sidelines. The Bears announced Nagy will not coach the team on Sunday and will remain in COVID protocols. Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after the team’s loss to the Buccaneers. The positive test came in the midst of what is now nine players, coaches, and staffers getting placement within the NFL’s COVID protocols. And because he hasn’t put up two negative tests at least 24 hours apart leading up to this week’s game against the 49ers, Nagy is ineligible to coach the team. In his place, Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as acting head coach.
NFL
Derrick

Bears coach Matt Nagy to miss 49ers game because of COVID-19

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will miss Sunday's game against San Francisco because of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol. The team announced Saturday that special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach against the 49ers.
NFL
sportsmockery.com

REPORT: Bears Will Get A Taste Of Life Without Matt Nagy Sunday

The Chicago Bears have had a difficult week in the wake of their ugly 38-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. Khalil Mack was declared out for this weekend due to a foot injury. On top of that, head coach Matt Nagy was diagnosed with COVID. This put his status for the big game on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in doubt. Would he be able to get himself cleared before the necessary deadline?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bears to play without Matt Nagy in Week 8 vs. 49ers

The 3-4 Chicago Bears will have to find their way out of a two-game losing skid in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers at home without head coach Matt Nagy. The Bears released an official announcement Saturday, saying that Nagy, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Monday, is still quarantining and won’t be on the sidelines when the Bears take on the Niners at Soldier Field.
NFL
CBS Chicago

Matt Nagy To Coach From Home During Bears Game Against 49ers

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s still the Chris Tabor show at practice. The Bears special team’s coordinator remains in charge while Matt Nagy coaches virtually from home after testing positive for COVID-19. Both Tabor and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor say they haven’t given much thought to Nagy possibly not being there Sunday. “The idea with every player on this football team, from the quarterbacks to the defensive linemen, to the offensive linemen, to me, That’s no different. Meaning leading guys that’s not a big deal,” Tabor said. On defense, Akiem Hicks is trending towards playing after practicing again, but still no Khalil Mack because of his ailing foot and Robert Quinn, who remains on the COVID list. It’s still football at the end of the day. You know, obviously, the guys are the guys for a reason, but opportunity for somebody else to step up. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us,” said Ogletree Reserve linebacker Caleb Johnson was activated off the COVID list, but a staff member tested positive, so the Bears remain in enhanced protocols meaning their practice schedule was adjusted and more virtual work. 
NFL
NFL

Bears HC Matt Nagy announces he tested positive for COVID-19

The Chicago Bears return home this weekend to host the San Francisco 49ers, and they'll prepare for the contest without their head coach in attendance for at least the next couple of days. Matt Nagy announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will stand...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Matt Nagy's Understands Bears Fans' Frustration With Bad Offense

Nagy knows it's time for Bears to put up or shut up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy gets it. He and the Bears have been preaching an explosive, dynamic, exciting offense in Chicago for nearly four years now, and there’s nothing to show for it. Instead of deep bombs and big plays, it’s been bad sacks and three-and-outs. Instead of high-scoring games, it’s been a lot of historically bad performances. So if you’re tired of hearing Nagy talk about the “whys” and talk about progress and talk, talk, talk, he understands your frustration.
NFL
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Bears ready for Steelers minus Khalil Mack

The Chicago Bears defense had some extra help in practice in getting ready to play without Khalil Mack for a second straight game, and it's the same person who helped Justin Fields get ready for the Steelers defense.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Nagy Back Coaching In-Person After COVID-19 Illness

How Nagy used time away from team to reflect on his coaching originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have their head coach back. On Thursday, Matt Nagy met with the media, in-person, for the first time since his Sunday night postgame press conference following the Bears’ Week 7 loss to the Buccaneers. But he had actually been back at Halas Hall a little earlier in the week.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Playing without Matt Nagy shouldn’t be to spooky

The Chicago Bears aren’t a good football team. Every now and again, they fool us into thinking they are doing something good but it never lasts long. A large reason for that is because they have Matt Nagy as their head coach and he is not good at his job. He isn’t going to be coaching for them on Sunday as he deals with COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy: No decision on banged-up Khalil Mack for 49ers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said on Wednesday that no consensus has been reached regarding ailing superstar Khalil Mack's status for Week 8's home game against the San Francisco 49ers. "The only thing I would say to that is we're working through everything right now with...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy has lost control of the entire team

There has been a common theme for the Chicago Bears since Matt Nagy was announced as the organization’s head coach in 2018. That theme has been that Nagy is continuously been embarrassed in games where the Bears are facing superior talent and his shortcomings as a head coach in the NFL are on display for the entire NFL world to see.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy