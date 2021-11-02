CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tiny seedlings of giant sequoias rise from ashes of wildfire

ABC10
ABC10
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEQUOIA CREST, Calif. — Tiny seedlings of giant sequoias are rising from the ashes of a...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

A giant sequoia tree in Northern Michigan? Yes, and it’s not only surviving, but thriving

Dr. Bill Libby knows it’s an important tree to the world, and, given his credentials, that is really saying something. After all, Libby is a professor emeritus of forestry and genetics at the University of California-Berkeley, who has traveled the world for decades planting forestry projects and teaching at prestigious institutions all about the subject.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Today I Learned: Michigan Has Giant Sequoia Trees

The tree species, which was once thought to be partial to the climate of the mountains of California, also thrives up north. When you visit Sequoia National Park, at the foothills of the Sierra Nevada range, the Rangers will tell you the Sequoias thrive there because the climate is conducive to their growth, which is the right mix of Mediterranean like summers and milder, but wet winters.
MICHIGAN STATE
shorelinemedia.net

New sequoias take root after fire guts giant trees

Recent wildfires have killed thousands of California's giant sequoias. Now a nonprofit is planting the offspring of one of the world's oldest and largest trees. It's part of an effort to protect "champion trees" from climate change. (Nov. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giant Sequoias#The Ashes#Wildfire#Sequoia Crest
The Weather Channel

One Non-Profit's Quest to Save the Sequoias After a Devastating Wildfire Season (PHOTOS)

California's giant sequoias were once viewed as nearly fire-proof. It's true that the ancient trees are remarkably resistant to fire. The trees' thick bark acts as a protective agent from flames, and their canopies can often be too high for fire to reach. Sequoias even benefit from wildfires, as the warmth produced by fire aids to open the trees' cones and distribute seeds, while the burn clears undergrowth so the seeds can take root.
ENVIRONMENT
Lebanon-Express

Photos: Saving the giant sequoias

An effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a Michigan nonprofit that preserves the genetics of old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof but are at risk of being wiped out by more intense wildfires.
MICHIGAN STATE
escalontimes.com

209 Home To Giant Sequoias And Majestic Redwoods

Redwoods in California's coastal mountains get more of the glory including being the official state tree but they are babes and petite in terms of girth and age compared to their giant sequoia cousins in the Sierra. Both species are unique to California and substantial groves of each tree can...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
Tree Hugger

Land of Giants: 10 Facts About Sequoia National Park

Tucked into the southern Sierra Nevada range, with elevations ranging from 1,300 feet to nearly 14,500 feet, Sequoia National Park is home to some of the world’s most breathtaking trees. Throughout this California park, towering mountain summits, marble caverns, and a variety of diverse landscapes help support habitats for plants...
TRAVEL
KSST Radio

From Ashes, We Rise Update: Repurposed Footage

While pre-production on From Ashes, We Rise is being revised, Andy Michell and I completed a short-form documentary using the footage from our trip to California. Originally, we planned to use this footage in the feature length documentary, From Ashes, We Rise, but with the revisions taking place, this footage no longer fit into the plan. It has been repurposed and a timeless documentary on The Race Across America has been created instead. Enjoy!
TV & VIDEOS
Family Handyman

How To Protect Your Cabin From Wildfires

Many of us who live in wildfire country have had a close call, or maybe even lost our homes to a blaze. According to Verisk Analytics research, 4.5 million homes in the U.S. are at high or extreme risk of wildfire. In the last 16 years, wildfires have burned close...
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL News

15 near-extinct giant tortoises found slaughtered on Galapagos Islands

Park rangers with the Galápagos National Park Directorate discovered the remains of 15 giant tortoises slaughtered on southern Isabela Island. The Galápagos Conservancy called the discovery "shocking," as the giant tortoises are already fighting to survive extinction. "The disturbing news follows on another report this year of 185 small tortoises...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Sun-Powered Prototypes That Harvest Water From The Air Could Help Billions of People

Even when there's not a cloud in the sky, there's always water circulating in the atmosphere. Compared to all the H20 on Earth, there isn't much up there – only about 0.001 percent – but in areas of high humidity, even that small amount of moisture could be enough to provide safe drinking water for a billion people. The hydration is there for the taking. All we need to do is figure out how to get it.  If we can create a cost-effective, off-grid device that uses solar power to harvest liquid from the heavens, a new paper estimates we could produce 5 liters (1.3...
SCIENCE
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
AccuWeather

Researchers make startling find while mapping ocean floor

"I think we got something." Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently -- an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed...
ENVIRONMENT
Grant Piper News

Four Likely Effects From The Solar Flare Due To Hit Sunday

Artist recreation of a solar flare hitting Earth.NASA. The sun just fired off a massive Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from a sunspot pointed directly at the Earth. These solar events are common but the strength and positioning of this particular burst are set to affect the Earth more than usual. The sun is a volatile being that frequently shoots matter and radiation into space at regular intervals. Most of the time, these streams fly harmlessly off into the empty void. Since the Earth orbits on a single plane, being caught in one of these ejections is not super common. Many of these flares are mild in strength but the one detected this week was categorized an X strength eruption - the strongest possible designation.
TheConversationCanada

2021 was a bad year for glaciers in western North America — and it's about to get much worse

The year 2021 will likely be one of the worst for glaciers in southern British Columbia, Alberta, Washington and Montana. It started out OK. A weak La Niña arrived in the fall of 2020 and continued through the winter. La Niñas tend to favour cool conditions and ample snowfall, so the winter of 2020-21 wasn’t bad for glaciers. But what followed was. In late June, the so-called heat dome settled over the west, creating exceptional warming that melted snow cover on the glaciers and exposed ice in a matter of days. The timing was especially bad, as it coincided with...
ENVIRONMENT
The Week

Death of the ancients

This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine. For centuries, sequoias were largely invulnerable to fire. The world's most massive trees, sequoias have insulating bark up to 3 feet thick and canopies 200 to 300 feet above the forest floor, so that flames from wildfires could only lick at their trunks. Perfectly adapted to their environment, these majestic trees thrived in their own Eden in the Sierra Nevada, with some reaching the age of more than 2,000 years. Then mankind intervened. Climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels brought in hotter weather, prolonged droughts, and more-intense wildfires. In 2020, the huge Castle Fire incinerated an estimated 10,000 mature sequoias — wiping out up to 14 percent of the tree's population. This year, as more fires raged, parks officials resorted to wrapping some sequoia trunks in protective foil. People are making bucket-list pilgrimages to the groves as sequoias join a list of endangered natural wonders: the Great Barrier Reef, glaciers from Montana to the Himalayas, the Amazon rain forest, and on and on.
SCIENCE
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy