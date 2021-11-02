CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 6-K BARCLAYS PLC For: Nov 01

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Address of Principal Executive Office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports. under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F x Form 40-F Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information....

StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Cazoo Group Ltd For: Oct 26

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of Registrant's name into English) 41 Chalton Street, London, NW1 1JD, United Kingdom (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K HESKA CORP For: Nov 01

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934. November 1, 2021. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) HESKA CORPORATION. (Exact name of...
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Kornit Digital Ltd. For: Nov 01

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of Registrant's name into English) (Address of Principal Executive Office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.79% higher to $47.34 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.35 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
SmartAsset

Money Market Funds: A Guide for Investors

Money market funds are mutual funds that invest in high-quality short-term debts from governments, banks and corporations. They are different from the money market accounts you open at a bank. Money market funds are actually mutual funds that are baskets … Continue reading → The post Money Market Funds: A Guide for Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
StreetInsider.com

ViaSat (VSAT) Tops Q2 EPS by 27c

ViaSat (NASDAQ: VSAT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.34, $0.27 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $701.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $681.25 million.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 0.74% to $338.62 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.07% to 15,982.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $45.71 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
StreetInsider.com

Farmer Mac (AGM) Misses Q3 EPS by 7c

Farmer Mac (NYSE: AGM) reported Q3 EPS of $2.55, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $60.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $61.65 million.
StreetInsider.com

New Relic (NEWR) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $196 million versus the consensus estimate of $182.2 million.
StreetInsider.com

Ouster (OUST) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $8.9 million.
StreetInsider.com

Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Revenue for the quarter came in at $65.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $61.2 million.
StreetInsider.com

American Equity Investment (AEL) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

American Equity Investment (NYSE: AEL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.85, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.75. Revenue for the quarter came in at $542.46 million versus the consensus estimate of $489.97 million.
StreetInsider.com

Finance of America (FOA) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c

Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.39, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457 million versus the consensus estimate of $426.23 million.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Double Upgrades Qualys (QLYS) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) from Underweight to Overweight with a price target of $160.00 (from $110.00). The analyst comments "Qualys has been the most profitable SaaS company for quite some time, but it had struggled with topline growth. Finally, it appears after a couple years of investment in product innovation that growth is inflecting upwards. Management is about to step on the gas in terms of sales and marketing investment, which will pressure operating margins, but our data science model shows the overwhelming preference for topline growth in valuations and we believe that can cause the stock to outperform from current levels. The improvement in topline growth has occurred even as the company fell behind on sales hiring and of course that can be a risk to the improvement, but we believe the risk/reward set up compensates investors appropriately."
StreetInsider.com

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.14

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.14, versus ($0.43) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $71.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $33.8 million.
