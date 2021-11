After years of speculation and a long teaser campaign, Mercedes-Benz finally unveiled the seventh-generation SL roadster on Thursday. Dubbed the R232, this is the most radical redesign of the SL in decades. In addition to being developed solely by AMG on a completely new platform, the 2022 SL has a cloth roof, a two-plus-two seating layout, genuinely modern tech and a bunch of performance features never before used on an SL. As its essentially replacing the AMG GT roadster and the already dead S-Class cabriolet in addition to the R231 SL, the 2022 SL has major shoes to fill -- and it seems like a home run.

