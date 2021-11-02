CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

Why being 'just average' is actually rather a good thing

By Boudicca Fox-Leonard
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a teenager I immersed myself in the classics: Austen, Eliot, Waugh. As I thumbed through Brideshead Revisited, immersed in a world of which I had no connection or experience, I naturally assumed that one day I’d write my own novel of grand importance. It didn’t matter that I didn’t, and...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
higherperspectives.com

The Reason Why The Darkness Of Your Shadow Self Is Actually Good For You

"It is a frightening thought that man also has a shadow side to him, consisting not just of little weaknesses and foibles, but of a positively demonic dynamism. The individual seldom knows anything of this; to him, as an individual, it is incredible that he should ever in any circumstances go beyond himself. But let these harmless creatures form a mass, and there emerges a raging monster." – Carl Jung.
MENTAL HEALTH
ftc.co

When Good Things Start to Hurt

I was having coffee with one of the women I’ve been discipling last month. This is her first year in Kansas City, and in the few short months she’s been here, her growth has been exponential. The opportunity to be discipled, combined with an increased love for learning and heightened capacity to understand theological truth and apply it to her spiritual walk has made her year unforgettable.
RELIGION
Upworthy

These 'platonic life partners' are ready to spend the rest of their lives together

Most of us want to share our life with a partner who is our best friend. But what if that best friend isn't a romantic partner? Why should that stand in that way of having what most people long for? The truth is: Finding an enduring kind of love is special, and something worth investing in, even if it's not romantic love. And for April Lexi Lee (aka @psychottie on Tikok), it's the kind of love shared between her and her best friend of 11 years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

On Being a Therapist: The Good, Bad, and the Ugly

Being a therapist creates unresolved conflicts affecting the therapist's personal life. The client is not a random sample of humanity. You hear a lot of suffering and complaints about bad actors. The heart of all therapies is understanding transference, countertransference, resistance, and counterresistance. "Where do you work?" It seems like...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Franzen
Person
Einstein
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Drops a Bad Omen on Fans With New Monica Dutton Teaser

The ever-growing excitement continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues with just two weeks left. The wait for season four has been long and difficult, but almost every “Yellowstone” fan believes it will be well worth it. We have been waiting for a new season ever since the third season ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. The show did a terrific job of building up suspense and kept it going into the offseason. “Yellowstone” has dropped numerous hints on its social media pages, including several teaser trailers.
TV SERIES
E! News

Caitlyn Jenner Admits Relationship With Ex Kris Jenner Is "Not as Good as It Should Be"

Watch: Kim & Khloe Discuss Where the Family Stands With Caitlyn Jenner. Things could be better between Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife, Kris Jenner. During Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave an emotional update about their relationship. "I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be," the Olympian told her housemates. "I don't have any hard feelings towards her. I wish it was closer, but it's not."
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great British Bake Off
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Lori Harvey On Instagram

Congratulations are in store for fashion diva and entrepreneur Lori Harvey! A friend of mine was excited to know that she launched her very own skincare line SKN by Lori Harvey. When she went to buy a few items, every single product is SOLD OUT! I guess that’s a good thing and I’m sure Lori is proud of that being it was her first beauty line that she launched just a few weeks back!
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Gossip

Chris Pratt Ticks Off Entire Internet, Hides Behind Religion After Backlash

Last week, everyone's least favorite Famous Chris creeped out and disgusted the internet. The result was an outpouring of love and support for his ex-wife and an intense backlash towards Chris Pratt himself. The Guardians of the Galaxy star appeared to insult not only his ex, but also his firstborn...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
pawtracks.com

Why does it mean when cats purr? It’s more scientific than them just being happy

Chances are, you’ve heard that purring is a sign that a cat is happy. And in many cases, that might be true. Cats often purr during activities they enjoy, like if you’re petting them or if they’re getting ready to take a nap in a nice sunny spot in the house. But purring may have different meanings and causes than just indicating happiness.
PETS
Us Weekly

Meri Brown Shocks Fans With Continued LuLaRoe Partnership After LuLaRich Doc: ‘They Want Success for Me’

Standing her ground. Meri Brown‘s partnership with LuLaRoe has been called into question by her fans after the company was accused of being a pyramid scheme. The reality star, 50, showed her support for LuLaRoe on Thursday, November 4, writing via Instagram, “Two weeks ago, I was in Florida for LuLaRoe Leadership training. I had the privilege of rubbing shoulders with these two amazing humans, feeling their spirit and seeing first hand the love and compassion they have for their family of retailers.”
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Five tell-tale signs you have a pandemic lifestyle ‘hangover’

According to Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, whose footballing analogies are showing dangerous signs of resurgence as we head into winter, Britain is now at “half time in extra time” in the war with Covid-19. Not very encouraging, when you think about it. By that measure, we have 15 minutes of cagey...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy