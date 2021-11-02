CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Questor: Premier Inn will only get stronger, so we’ll hold on to its owner

By Russ Mould
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Two key parts of our investment case for the hotelier and restaurateur Whitbread, outlined in April last year, are falling into place: visitors are returning to the hotels (in both Britain and Germany) and Premier Inn is busily taking market share from weaker rivals. Indeed, the recovery seems to...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

James Bond and Squid Game ‘helped boost household spending in October’

No Time To Die and Squid Game helped households’ spending on digital content and entertainment to surge in October, figures from a card provider show.Spending on cinema bookings showed the strongest growth since October 2019 – largely due to the launch of the new James Bond film No Time To Die – according to Barclaycard Overall, spending on entertainment was up by 28.4% compared with two years earlier.Popular series and boxsets including Squid Game and Succession fuelled demand for sign-up services, with digital content and subscription spending growing by 38.6% compared with two years earlier.Barclaycard, which sees nearly half of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier Inn#Uranium Market#Whitbread
Telegraph

Mind the jab trap: The five rules that don’t make sense for anyone

The rollout of the UK’s first vaccine programme unfolded with impressive speed. Hundreds of thousands queued each weekend at mass vaccination centres in cathedrals and football stadiums. Selfies were taken and stickers handed out. As of last week, almost 46 million in the UK have received both doses of a Covid-19 jab. But now, almost a year since the UK became the first country in the world to approve a clinically-tested Covid jab, cracks are starting to show.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Should we sell both our properties and buy one mortgage free?

Q My wife and I (both mid-40s with two primary school aged kids) currently own a home in south-east London which is valued at about £575,000 and has a £250,000 mortgage on it. We also still own and rent out our previous home which has a £100,000 buy-to-let interest-only mortgage and gives us an annual rental income of £18,500. I’d estimate that the rental property is worth somewhere between £475,000 and £550,000. Its value is a little vague as very few similar properties have sold since we bought it off plan in 2003 so we have nothing to compare it with. However, it’s in a prime location popular with buy-to-let investors.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
MarketWatch

SmileDirectClub stock down more than 20% after wider loss, lower sales for Q3

SmileDirectClub Inc. shares tanked more than 20% in the extended session Monday after the maker of clear plastic aligners reported a wider quarterly loss and sales missed the mark, saying it ran against macroeconomic headwinds. SmileDirect lost $89 million, or 23 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $13 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 18% to $138 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 14 cents a share on sales of $183 million. "We are disappointed with our third-quarter results driven by the macroeconomic headwinds that are influencing the spending of our core demographic," Chief Executive David Katzman said in a statement. The company guided for full-year 2021 revenue in a range between $630 million and $650 million. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect 2021 revenue around $758 million. SmileDirect shares ended the regular trading day flat.
STOCKS
SmartAsset

What Is a Pure Play Company?

Pure play stocks represent publicly traded companies that focus on a single line of business. While other companies may diversify their business operations, pure play companies focus on selling a single product or service. So what does this mean when … Continue reading → The post What Is a Pure Play Company? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
The Independent

JD Sports hits back at claims car park meeting breached governance rules

JD Sports has “totally refuted” claims the company has breached corporate governance rules after its executive chairman was pictured meeting the boss of Footasylum in a car park near Bury.The Sunday Times reported that the competition regulator will launch an investigation into a potential breach of its rules, after publishing footage of the meeting.It comes after lengthy attempts by JD Sports to finally merge fully with Footasylum, the high street rival it bought in 2019.However, last week regulators told JD it must sell the chain due to competition concerns.The newspaper revealed that Peter Cowgill JD Sports’ executive chairman and...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

ITV chairman faces backlash at investment trust

The chairman of ITV is facing an investor rebellion over his role at an obscure investment trust amid claims that he and other directors have presided over a corporate governance fiasco. Sir Peter Bazalgette is under fire over his £17,500-a-year role as independent director at Edge Performance Venture Capital Trust...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Elliott should abandon its cowardly campaign against GlaxoSmithKline

Activist investors tend to strike fear into the hearts of their opponents, but one hedge fund stands out for its formidable reputation: Wall Street raider Elliott Management. Founder Paul Singer has a habit of causing blind panic in the boardroom of even the biggest companies. This, after all, is an...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

French oil dynasty helps pour £195m into Rolls-Royce's mini nukes

Rolls-Royce has won backing from a billionaire French oil dynasty to help fund the development of a new generation of smaller, cheaper nuclear reactors that it is claimed will help Britain achieve its green ambitions and reduce dependence on imported energy. The Perrodo family, which made its fortune from the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Japan's SoftBank sinks into losses over China investments

SoftBank Group Corp. sank into red ink for the July-September period, dragged down by losses on its investments in China the Japanese technology conglomerate said Monday. SoftBank reported a 397.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion) loss for the fiscal second quarter, compared to a 627 billion yen profit recorded the same period the previous year. Quarterly sales grew 11% to 1.5 trillion yen ($13 billion).Tokyo- based SoftBank said its investment portfolio called Vision Fund suffered losses, including the value of its stake in South Korean online retailer Coupang. But it said it booked gains on its shares in DoorDash,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy