Georgia bids for time to help renters avoid eviction as aid deadline looms

By Stanley Dunlap
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 6 days ago
The fate of Georgia renters waiting on emergency housing relief aid hangs in the balance as the state agency managing a $550 million program will ask the U.S. Treasury Department to sign off on a plan to get money in the hands of those who need it to avoid eviction.

Meanwhile, nonprofits trying to help renters stay in their homes say the inefficiency of Georgia’s program and the lag time between application and a response is frustrating their efforts to help the struggling people who come to them.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs plans to submit to the federal department before the Nov. 15 deadline its performance improvement plan after the statewide program fell well below the 30% federal pandemic rental assistance dispersal requirement. Still, frustrations are mounting for some organizations that help tenants and landlords apply for relief as their requests get tangled in red tape.

The state Department of Community Affairs-administered Georgia Rental Assistance Program dispersed more than $37 million as November rents are about to come due. That’s 7% of the overall $552 million of rental and utility assistance, delivering relief to more than 5,600 tenants and landlords.

The Georgia program missed the Sept. 30 deadline to get 30% of the federal relief money distributed, making it one of several dozen states at risk of the U.S. Treasury clawing the undistributed money back and sending it to local programs in Georgia or outside of the state.

State officials say they are now confident federal administrators will agree that the state program is following federal guidelines and that significant progress is being made in getting money out more quickly now for the program since it started in March.

Since late August, Georgia has doubled the amount of relief aid it distributed. So far 27,000 applications for assistance have been filed with the state.

“We have seen a month over month increase and we are trending to hit the highest amount of rental and utility assistance disbursed this month,” the DCA statement said. “Based on the continued improvement, and our success at promoting the program statewide through outreach efforts, we are optimistic that all funds will remain allocated to GRA in order to continue disbursing much needed rental and utility assistance to our state’s landlords and tenants.”

As COVID-19 spread across communities in Georgia and beyond, federal grant programs were created to help renters pay their landlords and keep tenants safe from the virus. That included $46.5 billion approved by Congress to help renters who fell behind on payments during the pandemic. But states and local governments were left to create a distribution process and Georgia is among the states that struggled .

In addition to cushioning the financial blow for renters thrown out of work when COVID-19 shut the economy down, the rental assistance lifeline was meant as a public health need to keep people off the streets during a pandemic.

But once a federal eviction moratorium expired at the end of August, more pressure fell on state and local officials to speed up the delivery of the emergency aid.

In Columbus, St. Anne Community Outreach Director Katie Byers says she’s seen a slight increase in renters seeking financial assistance since the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium.

St. Anne’s is limited in its ability to assist people applying for relief through the state. The organization also uses local funds and private donations to help renters most at risk of experiencing homelessness make ends meet and help their landlords regain income streams.

“The good news is most of these families owe for a shorter time period – maybe one to three months, with many falling behind just one month,” Byers said. “Back three months ago we were seeing more families that were three to six months behind with limited resources to maintain their rent moving forward.”

The nonprofit organization is reluctant to work with clients who have not fallen far behind on their rent because it’s likely to take the state so much time to review the paperwork that it’s too late to keep a roof over their heads.

“Honestly, we didn’t feel we had the manpower to provide the service on a larger scale due to the amount of time that is required to assist the client/landlord, the frustration that was building between clients and landlords, and the amount of monies we were spending to help keep utilities on for families waiting or their applications to be processed,” Byers said. “If the applications could be processed within a month’s time frame, I would have been glad to allocate staff to process more applications.”

Under the Treasury Department’s terms, lagging programs administering the relief money can retain their remaining funding if they prove by mid-November 30% is distributed or 65% at least designated. Failing that, the Treasury officials want a new plan detailing how the money will be put to use. Georgia is on track to miss the 30% milestone, so it is betting on its plan to speed things up getting federal approval.

The Treasury Department will determine how much money to pull back from state and local governments by the difference between the amount distributed and the 30% benchmark.

As the eviction moratorium ended in September, the National Low Income Housing Coalition projected that four out of 10 programs in the U.S. were on track to lose funding.

“The high number of grantees that have not yet met the 30% benchmark indicate the ongoing need for programs to decrease documentation burden, increase application accessibility, and expand outreach efforts,” an agency memo stated.

To make the public more aware of the available assistance, Georgia is airing TV ads and extending other outreach. The state also removed a cap on the amount of assistance a household can receive, and the time period eligible for rent and utilities coverage has been extended from 12 to 18 months.

One of the hurdles many state and local governments faced resulted from cobbling together new rental assistance assistance plans under brand new federal guidelines.

At first the assistance was available through a hodgepodge of local government sources or the state. In late August, Georgia’s state-administered program expanded so renters in the largest metropolitan areas can apply directly to the state as another option.

As part of the federal relief grant, the city of Atlanta and the 10 counties surrounding it, Chatham, and Augusta-Richmond received $158 million to run standalone rental and utility assistance programs.

The latest Treasury Department reports shows the majority of Georgia’s 12 local rental assistance programs are more successful at meeting Treasury’s benchmark, with an average distribution rate of 64% at the end of September.

Atlanta along with Fulton and Henry counties got 100% into the hands of people eligible for assistance. The lowest reported percentages for local governments were in Cherokee with 24%, Clayton with 23%, and Forsyth County with 7%, according to federal data.

Housing experts continue to warn about the potential shockwave of thousands of eviction hearings moving through court systems since the moratorium only delayed many court proceedings that are now threatening to proceed apace.

The number of filings in Atlanta’s five largest counties of Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett has fluctuated over the last couple of months, but so far have not outpaced figures from the same period in 2019, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission’s eviction tracker.

However, the speed of eviction proceedings can vary widely depending on the jurisdiction that handles the cases. The willingness of landlords to wait on the process to play out has been mixed, St. Anne’s Byers said.

She said that she’s spoken with a number of clients who applied for emergency relief but had a judge rule in favor of an uncooperative property owner.

“I can’t say what is being done across the board, but my guess would be it could depend on the judge and the circumstances,” she said. “We have been actively calling landlords and are often successful in getting them to wait for payment instead of actually going through the eviction – as we tell them if they evict the client, then the client will receive the money.”

The post Georgia bids for time to help renters avoid eviction as aid deadline looms appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Georgia Recorder

Explosive testimony on tap as witnesses queued up to testify in Arbery case

The fourth week of the trial of three white men accused of murdering 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery is set to resume this week with testimony from a lengthy witness list that includes police officers, GBI investigators, neighbors of the defendants and others set to testify. Attorneys still aim to finish presenting their cases in mid-November despite […] The post Explosive testimony on tap as witnesses queued up to testify in Arbery case  appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Georgia Recorder

All you need to know as Georgia lawmakers divide decade's worth of political spoils

On Wednesday at 10 a.m., Georgia's lawmakers are set to become mapmakers, gaveling in for a special session to redraw political boundary lines for a state on a metro-area growth surge as rural communities shed people. Elected officials from both parties began drawing up map ideas long before the session's start. But House and Senate […] The post All you need to know as Georgia lawmakers divide decade's worth of political spoils appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia GOP lawmakers draw fire over planned redistricting maps

Tensions are rising at the state Capitol as Republican lawmakers push forward new district maps they hope will protect their majority into the future and survive a likely court challenge.  Senate Republicans voted their map out of a committee Friday afternoon, teeing it up for a vote in the full Senate in the second week […] The post Georgia GOP lawmakers draw fire over planned redistricting maps appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: GOP's Trump-lite Virginia win hard for Georgia Republicans to duplicate

The future of American democracy might have gotten just a wee bit brighter thanks to political news out of Virginia this week. Yes, Democrats got whipped soundly, losing a critical governor's race in a state that Joe Biden carried by 10 percentage points just a year ago. That's particularly ominous for Democrats in states such […] The post Bookman: GOP's Trump-lite Virginia win hard for Georgia Republicans to duplicate appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Obama at world climate conference: We are falling short

Returning to the world stage on climate change, former President Barack Obama Monday told world leaders and young people gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, that time is running out to prevent life-threatening degradation of the planet's climate, and he called on the world's young people to demand better. "Collectively and individually, we are still falling short. […] The post Obama at world climate conference: We are falling short appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POTUS
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

Americans in climate-threatened regions anxious for solutions from world summit
POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

Redistricting day one pits harsh political reality against mellow Braves buzz
U.S. POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

Supreme Court justices skeptical about New York gun control law

WASHINGTON — Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court expressed skepticism Wednesday after listening to two hours of oral arguments on a New York law that imposes strict limits on carrying a gun outside the home—a case that will test how far states can go when crafting their own laws. In New York State Rifle & […] The post Supreme Court justices skeptical about New York gun control law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Georgia jobless rate lowest in decades, but workers quitting clouds good news

Fewer Georgians filed initial unemployment insurance claims last month than in the weeks leading up to the pandemic last year, and the state's unemployment rate hit 3.2%, a 20-year low. Those are two welcome signs of economic recovery after record-breaking layoffs sent workers home across the state, but celebrations of those numbers should be tempered […] The post Georgia jobless rate lowest in decades, but workers quitting clouds good news appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Today's 'civil war' is an attack on the rule of law

There is a civil war underway in America. It's not the same sort of war we fought more than 150 years ago, when Americans took sides on whether slavery was good or evil, donned blue and gray uniforms, then  slaughtered each other on the battlefield. This is a war that's happening in slow-motion, a largely […] The post Today's 'civil war' is an attack on the rule of law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
LAW
Georgia Recorder

Biden outlines major methane reduction strategy at UN climate conference

President Joe Biden announced a comprehensive methane reduction plan Tuesday as part of his participation in the United Nations climate summit. As part of Biden's plan to curb methane gas emissions, a new Environmental Protection Agency rule will expand and strengthen measures to regulate leak detection and repairs for the oil and gas industry. The […] The post Biden outlines major methane reduction strategy at UN climate conference appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

Understaffed state psychiatric units leave patients in limbo

Many patients dealing with mental health crises are having to wait several days in an ER until a bed becomes available at one of Georgia's five state psychiatric hospitals, as public facilities nationwide feel the pinch of the pandemic. "We're in crisis mode,'' said Dr. John Sy, an emergency medicine physician in Savannah. "Two weeks […] The post Understaffed state psychiatric units leave patients in limbo appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
HEALTH SERVICES
Georgia Recorder

Opinion: As goes baseball, so goes America

Baseball is often referred to as the national pastime because it is intrinsically linked to American culture, history, and politics.  Pivotal moments of baseball's history, such as Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, labor disputes, and various presidents throwing out ceremonial first pitches, are chronicled in Ken Burns' award-winning, documentary mini-series, Baseball (1994). Last week, Major League […] The post Opinion: As goes baseball, so goes America appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
NFL
Georgia Recorder

State Election Board OKs rule making online absentee ballot requests harder

Requesting an absentee ballot online will no longer be as easy as filling out an electronic form under a change ordered by Georgia's controversial new voting law. Instead, voters will need to fill out a paper application requesting an absentee ballot and sign it with a pen before scanning and submitting the form. The new […] The post State Election Board OKs rule making online absentee ballot requests harder appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

U.S. attorney general defends FBI probe of threats against school board members

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland for more than four hours on Wednesday about a Justice Department investigation into threats made to local school board members in multiple states. Garland at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing declined to revoke a memo he wrote asking the FBI to meet with local law enforcement to […] The post U.S. attorney general defends FBI probe of threats against school board members appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
