CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

After Ohio scandal, Medicaid managed-care giant to exit the pharmacy business

By Marty Schladen
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzGn4_0cjmgpdP00

Centene, the nation’s largest Medicaid managed-care company, is planning to stop its work as a pharmacy middleman, or pharmacy benefit manager. Executives last week said the company is issuing a $30 billion request for proposals from an outside contractor to take over the work.

The news comes after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued the company in March , accusing it of working through its Ohio managed-care organization to layer pharmacy middlemen atop one another and then overbilling taxpayers by tens of millions of dollars. Centene didn’t admit wrongdoing, but it agreed to pay Ohio $88 million and it set aside $1 billion to settle with states that seemed likely to follow Yost’s lead and sue the company.

Centene didn’t respond to a request for comment, but in a call with investors last week, the company’s top executives said that managing its pharmacy benefits wasn’t among its core functions.

“We are launching an RFP in 2022 that will be awarded in 2023,” said Sarah London, Centene’s president of health care enterprises. “The goal there is to make sure that we are staying sharp in terms of our external partners, getting the greatest economic benefit where we are leveraging an external partner.”

The news organization Axios last week reported that the move into pharmacy benefits by Centene, a Fortune 24 company, was a bust . But any strategic failures or Ohio’s lawsuit accusing the company of fraud weren’t mentioned by the Centene executives or investment analysts on last week’s call.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, perform multiple functions in the supply chain. They never touch a pill, but they negotiate discounts from manufacturers in exchange for giving their products preferred treatment and they create networks of pharmacies. And PBMs determine how much to pay pharmacies for the drugs they dispense.

Centene subsidiary Buckeye Community Health Plan fits more closely with the corporation’s core business. As a managed-care contractor with the Ohio Department of Medicaid, it signs up patients, creates networks of providers such as doctors, and it reconciles claims so providers are paid.

The company’s conduct in 2017 raised questions about how squarely the Buckeye was treating Ohio taxpayers.

Amid a newspaper investigation of pharmacy benefit managers, the Medicaid department in 2018 commissioned an analysis of all drug transactions under the department’s managed-care program for the previous year. The analysis found that CVS Caremark and OptumRx — the PBMs serving all five of Ohio’s managed-care providers — had marked up prescription drugs by $224 million in a single year.

The analysis turned up something else. In addition to hiring CVS Caremark, Centene’s Buckeye also paid the Centene-owned PBM Envolve Health $20 million to handle pharmacy benefits.

When CVS was asked whether it provided the services that the Medicaid department said were provided by Envolve, CVS said it did , leaving the impression that taxpayers were being double-billed. But both companies later said they weren’t double-dipping — they were providing different services that fit under common categories.

Yost apparently didn’t buy it, suing Centene over conduct that stretched as far back as 2016 and claiming conduct such as pocketing dispensing fees intended for pharmacies.

It’s unclear how chastened Centene’s leadership was after announcing possible settlements with as many as 22 state Medicaid programs. Just after, CEO Michael Neidorff stressed to investors that the company hadn’t admitted wrongdoing and that his No.1 and No. 2 goals were making more profit in the future .

Perhaps there’s no reason to be sorry. Despite the conduct in Ohio by Buckeye, Envolve, CVS Caremark and OptumRx, the Medicaid department this year awarded all three of their parent corporations huge contracts for part of more than $22 billion in business — the largest public procurement in state history.

In Centene’s investor call last week, Chief Financial Officer Drew Asher said that bidding out its pharmacy management business is another money-making opportunity.

“We’ve got well over $30 billion in pharmacy spread across our products and obviously this has grown as the business grows,” he said. “It’s certainly one of our value-creation opportunities.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post After Ohio scandal, Medicaid managed-care giant to exit the pharmacy business appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 1

Patty J.
6d ago

Another example of "sleeping with the enemy' These companies have been doing this for years.... and Medicaid is supposed to help people who have less to pay less!! They're just greasing the wheel that they invented... one hand puts it in the other hand takes it out. Problem is both hands are attached to the same body!

Reply
2
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Are companies still inflating the cost of Medicaid drugs?

Last week, Ohio Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran revealed something with potentially far-reaching implications: When her department calculates how much to pay managed-care companies she’s not sure if it it knows the true cost of the prescription drugs for which it is shelling out billions. If the drug middlemen hired by Ohio’s Medicaid managed-care contractors are […] The post Are companies still inflating the cost of Medicaid drugs?  appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Ohio Capital Journal

Aetna, an Ohio Medicaid contractor, accused of denying kids care in Pennsylvania

In a case that could have implications for Ohio, a Pennsylvania whistleblower is accusing Aetna of making it impossible for the parents of some kids on Medicaid to find doctors. The insurer then pocketed money from the state for services not rendered, the suit alleges. Aetna denies the charges. The case is relevant here because […] The post Aetna, an Ohio Medicaid contractor, accused of denying kids care in Pennsylvania appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Centene's pharmacy benefits management: A timeline

Centene announced Oct. 26 that it will begin using a third-party pharmacy benefits manager for its $30 billion in annual spending — a move that CFO Drew Asher said will be "a huge opportunity for an external PBM." The move comes after a turbulent few years for Centene and its...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Business
Ohio Capital Journal

Firm that facilitated $22B in contracts won’t say if any went to its clients

When the Ohio Department of Medicaid this year selected six companies to manage $22 billion worth of managed-care business, it was supposed to be a competitive process. But some pretty big questions linger about how competitive it actually was.  Somehow, an Ohio-based company was dinged because it hadn’t worked outside the Buckeye State. But giant, […] The post Firm that facilitated $22B in contracts won’t say if any went to its clients appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ECONOMY
Ohio Capital Journal

Company hints that Medicaid director acted improperly. It’s happened before

A company that was passed over for a piece of the biggest set of contracts ever let by the state of Ohio hinted in court Wednesday that Ohio Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran might have acted improperly. Kirsten R. Fraser, an attorney for managed-care provider Paramount Advantage, asked a Medicaid official if Corcoran or one of […] The post Company hints that Medicaid director acted improperly. It’s happened before appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Arkansas Times

Updated: Medicaid managed care company sues outgoing corporate co-owner, alleging ‘sabotage’

This story was updated with additional details Saturday, Nov. 6. Empower Healthcare Solutions, a managed care organization that serves almost 20,000 Arkansas Medicaid beneficiaries with complex health needs, filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday against a Boston-based company that owns a portion of Empower but is planning to leave by the end of the year.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Large employer group launches new pharmacy benefit management business

Oct 25 (Reuters) - A nonprofit coalition of nearly 40 private employers, including U.S. retailers Walmart and Costco, said on Monday it has launched a new company that would offer pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services for employers. With the COVID-19 pandemic weighing severely on people’s emotional and physical wellbeing, companies...
BUSINESS
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This COVID Warning

During a busy coronavirus news week—which included parents getting vaccines for their kids aged 5 to 11 and the development of two pills proven effective as therapeutics—there was news that concerned experts: Legal challenges to a planned mandate for companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccines, and cases plateauing (not going down) and stuck at 75,000 a day. With this in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on This Week opposite Martha Raddatz to tell you how to be safe, and he had a warning. Read on for five essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Cvs Pharmacy#Drugs#Pharmacies#Cvs Caremark#Rfp
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
Louisiana Illuminator

CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in.

It’s a practice long complained of in Ohio. CVS Health and other massive corporations often use their pharmacy middleman subsidiaries to force people to get the most expensive class of drugs from the businesses’ own mail-order pharmacies. Some call the practice “patient steering.” CVS and companies such as UnitedHealth and ExpressScripts/Cigna say the arrangements save […] The post CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ECONOMY
FOX31 Denver

UPDATE: Ketamine review incomplete, state revamps drug waiver program

The state health department’s ketamine review, which was announced more than a year and two months ago, continues to be delayed, according to an update from Michelle Reese, a senior policy advisor with the Health Facilities and EMS Division of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Minnesota

‘Denied Without Any Questions’: Health Care Workers Sue Minnesota Hospital Over Vaccine Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Some Minnesota health care workers are suing over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Twenty employees of Northfield Hospital and Clinics, some with serious health concerns, have been fired for refusing the shot. They call it a “blanket denial” of their exemptions. It’s why their attorney believes this makes the case stand out. Monday was Robyn Hobmeier’s first day unemployed in her adult life after spending 14 years as a register nurse at Northfield Hospital. “November of last year I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Hobmeier said. A double mastectomy lead to an infection and a positive COVID case this past summer....
NORTHFIELD, MN
Houston Chronicle

'We're Close to the End': Medical Expert Lays Out Endgame for Covid-19 Pandemic

The number of Covid-19 infections nationwide has flatlined after weeks on the decline. The vaccination rate for all Americans lingers, for now, at just under 60 percent. Yet Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration and a medical expert who issued a prescient warning about the pandemic in early 2020, now says the worst is nearly over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

BREAKING: Fifth Circuit HALTS Biden Vaccine Mandate on Businesses Over ‘Grave’ Constitutional Concerns

President Joe Biden‘s rule forcing businesses of over 100 employees to mandate the Covid vaccine has been temporarily halted by the Fifth Circuit court of appeals. Attorneys general for several states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Utah, joined advocacy and business groups in the petition, which is not the only legal challenge faced by the administration over the rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

1K+
Followers
828
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy