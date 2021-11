As part of its plan to have an all-electric fleet by 2030, Uber is partnering with Hertz to offer rental Teslas to drivers in select markets starting November 1—and DC is the only one outside of California (Drivers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego will also be able to rent a Model 3 sedan, which retails for between $38,000 and $57,000). The cars will run the drivers $334 a week, including maintenance and insurance. As the program expands, Uber hopes to reduce the price to $299 and lower.

