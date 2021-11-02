CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Secretary of State Says GOP Didn't 'Read the Tea Leaves' Ahead of Trump 2020 Loss

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger blamed Republicans for assuming Trump would win the election despite signs pointing to it being a close...

Comments / 16

DR Just me
6d ago

I agree with Brad. Until the republicans have a good candidate that looks forward for this country not behind it will they emerge a winner. Go Liz Cheney 2024 fir president. Kissinger for VP.

Viva Satire !
6d ago

Trump: "I don't read Liberal Newspapers, I get my news from Fox & Friends like my xxxkissing!"

Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
Washington Post

The GOP under Trump is a hostage situation

Yet another report indicates Donald Trump has threatened to ditch the GOP for a third party. And, yet again, Trump is implausibly denying it. The Washington Post reported earlier this year, as Trump was leaving office, that he had threatened to form a “Patriot Party” or a “MAGA Party” over his disgust with the GOP’s perceived lack of support for his baseless claims of a stolen election in 2020. Trump called it “fake news.” Now ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl reports in his new book that Trump explicitly told Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on his final day in office that he was indeed going the third-party route, before backing down five days later.
CNN

Fact check: Deceptive Republican attack ad uses images from Trump presidency to depict 'chaos' under Biden

Washington (CNN) — A new national television ad from House Republicans' campaign arm deceptively uses images of events that occurred during former President Donald Trump's time in office to attack President Joe Biden's tenure. The 30-second ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee, titled "Chaos," begins with House Speaker Nancy...
