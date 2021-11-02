Newhouse up in arms over Biden’s plan to pay $1 million to each migrant family who were separated from loved ones at U.S.-Mexico border

According to a federal court filing yesterday, attorneys are trying to reach parents of 270 migrant children who were separated from their families at the U.S. Mexico border under the Trump administration. The filing from the Justice Department and the American Civil Liberties Union is part of an effort to identify and reunite families three years after the zero-tolerance policy was created under the former President. Since September, the parents of 33 children have been found. According to the filing, 58 children have been reunited with their families under the Biden administration. The administration also launched a website last month to help reunite families, together.gov provides a registration form for families seeking to reunite and also provides information for attorneys as well as who qualifies.

