Newhouse up in arms over Biden’s plan to pay $1 million to each migrant family who were separated from loved ones at U.S.-Mexico border

By Shawn Goggins
ifiberone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. - On Saturday, Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse, whose congressional district includes Douglas, Grant, and Adams counties, penned a letter to the Biden administration asking for more information about a proposed plan to pay out hundreds of millions of dollars to undocumented immigrants who were separated from their families at...

Exclusive: House Intel chairman responds to Biden’s low approval rating, the new red wave, and if illegal immigrants separated at the border will receive $450K

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters in an exclusive interview discussing a range of topics, including when the President’s Build, Back, Better agenda will be voted on. Congressman Adam Schiff along with California Senator Alex Padilla introduce a new version of a health care bill that calls for more equity.
Spurred by reopening, more migrants head for U.S.-Mexico border

TIJUANA (Reuters) - Emboldened by news that the United States and Mexico will reopen shared land-border crossings, hundreds of migrants have arrived at Mexican border cities like Tijuana, hoping the reset will make it easier to cross and seek U.S. asylum. Starting on Monday, the nearly 2,000-mile (3,200-km) border will...
270 Families Separated At U.S. Mexico Border Under Trump Administration Remain Separated

According to a federal court filing yesterday, attorneys are trying to reach parents of 270 migrant children who were separated from their families at the U.S. Mexico border under the Trump administration. The filing from the Justice Department and the American Civil Liberties Union is part of an effort to identify and reunite families three years after the zero-tolerance policy was created under the former President. Since September, the parents of 33 children have been found. According to the filing, 58 children have been reunited with their families under the Biden administration. The administration also launched a website last month to help reunite families, together.gov provides a registration form for families seeking to reunite and also provides information for attorneys as well as who qualifies.
How Biden's border plans went from hopeful to chaotic

For about four months before President Joe Biden took office, advisers engaged in intense internal debate about how quickly they should undo his predecessor’s hardline border policies.The answer, almost always, was not soon enough. Immigration advocates on the transition team shot down a detailed memo circulated among top aides that called for turning back some migrants who cross illegally by making them seek protection in other countries. They pushed back against estimates of soaring migration flows if Donald Trump’s policies were dismantled. In the end, Biden recognized predictions that more migrants could come but was firm that policies instituted...
