CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

He made a $1 billion bet on an unproven Covid-19 vaccine

KPVI Newschannel 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, made huge...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheConversationAU

Nose sprays, needle-free patches, durable immunity: towards the next generation of COVID vaccines

The past 20 months has seen an explosion of vaccine development, with COVID vaccine testing and rollout happening at an unprecedented pace in the face of a global pandemic. There have been absolute triumphs – the fact we have multiple safe, effective vaccines is remarkable – but there have also been challenges. We’ve seen storage and delivery issues, vaccine hesitancy, breakthrough infections and the beginnings of waning immunity. Vaccine innovators around the world have these challenges in their sights. They are already working on the next generation of COVID vaccines. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 250 million

(CNN) — More than 250 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This grim milestone comes about a year and eight months since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic in March 2020. The first 50 million cases were reported over the first eight months -- a full year ago, on November 7, 2020 -- and there have been about 50 million new cases reported about every three months since then.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Just 1.7% of people in PNG are vaccinated against COVID. Why is resistance so fierce?

Only 1.7% of Papua New Guineans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This has been a cause of concern for the international community, who are watching the virus spread through an exposed population with high rates of co-morbidities and minimal access to healthcare. The mood within the country, however, is very different. No doubt there is abundant fear, but this has centred on the vaccine itself. Many Papua New Guineans have access to the vaccine, even in some of the remotest corners of the country. They are also fully familiar with injected medicines and vaccinations against diseases like polio and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Medicine#Ceo#Serum Institute Of India
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Reuters

WHO warns of shortage of 1-2 bln COVID vaccine syringes

GENEVA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - There could be a shortage of one to two billion syringes needed to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in 2022 which could also impact routine immunisations and undermine needle safety, the World Health Organisation warned on Tuesday. National health authorities should plan their needs well in advance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
michiganchronicle.com

Pfizer Reveals How Much They’ve Made From The COVID-19 Vaccine

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced much of the country to two companies it may not have been familiar with before, Pfizer and Moderna. Both Pfizer and Moderna are largely responsible for supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines to not only America, but the rest of the world as well. Through this process, many governments have paid these companies for their services and as a result, they have raised profits tremendously. In a recent report from Reuters, Pfizer revealed just how much they’ve made throughout the year from supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines around the world.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsChannel 36

Progress made towards COVID-19 pill

(WENY) - Pfizer and Merck have conducted studies in developing an antiviral COVID-19 pill. The pill plans to be used in treating mild to severe COVID-19 symptoms. Merck’s pill is set to be reviewed by the FDA later this month. The company reported that its drug, molnupiravir, cut hospitalization and death rates by 50%.
INDUSTRY
kdal610.com

China gives 1.07 billion people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov 5 – official

BEIJING (Reuters) – China had given 1.07 billion people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 5, Mi Feng, China’s health spokesman, told a briefing on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a bulletin that China had administered 2.312 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of Nov. 5, an increase of about 8.6 million from the previous day.
WORLD
MSF USA

Moderna posts billions in profit from COVID-19 vaccine but won’t share technology

GENEVA/NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 4 2021—As Moderna released its 2021 third quarter sales figures today showing astronomical profits from the COVID-19 vaccine, the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) calls on the company to immediately share its mRNA vaccine technology and know-how with the World Health Organization’s vaccine technology transfer hub in South Africa.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
newsy.com

W.H.O. Authorizes Indian-Made COVID-19 Vaccine

The World Health Organization granted an emergency use license Wednesday to a coronavirus vaccine developed in India, offering reassurance for a shot the country’s regulators allowed long before advanced safety and efficacy testing was completed. The U.N. health agency said in a statement that it had authorized Covaxin, made by...
PHARMACEUTICALS
beaufort.nc.us

COVID-19 Booster Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has approved Pfizer vaccine for children age 5-11 years old, under Emergency Use Authorization. Beaufort County Health Department will begin offering Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 starting Monday November...
BEAUFORT, NC
Washington Post

People ‘unvaccinated by choice’ in Singapore no longer can receive free covid-19 treatment

Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city-state.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy