A very busy section of the schedule continues with my favourite thing: a Monday game. A visit from the Kings is always fun because we get to hear all the stories again about Jack Campbell and Jake Muzzin. Speaking of, Jack Campbell is the starter for the next however many weeks, as Petr Mrázek is out with a groin injury. Again. Somebody is going to start one of the back-to-backs on the weekend, but tonight is all Jack, and that’s good because the last two games have been very Jack-infused wins. He’s been great, and the Leafs are still playing in a way that they need great some of the time.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO