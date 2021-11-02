Why finding Thanksgiving dinner items may be difficult this year

If you see a non-perishable item you want for Thanksgiving dinner get it now because it may not be there closer to the holiday.

That's because finding a turkey may be difficult this year. There are plenty of birds, but there are not enough workers to process the turkeys.

If you like cranberry sauce you may want to get that now, and pumpkins remain in short supply due to a fungus.

Every part of the supply chain is under tremendous stress with consumer demand and a shortage of labor.