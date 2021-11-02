Morton Boys Ready for Run at State Cross Country Title

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Morton boys cross country team knows it’s good.

The rest of the state knows it’s good too because the Potters have been near the top of the state rankings since the season began.

“We just try and stay humble,” said Morton sophomore Josh Weeks. “We’ve been ranked No. 1 for a while. We can’t (overlook) other teams, we still have other teams that are really good.”

The Potters will head into Saturday’s state championship meet as one of the teams to beat in class 2. When senior Cade Zobrist started running with the team four years ago, Morton didn’t even qualify for the state meet.

“This is something for me that I’ve been working for all four years to do,” said Zobrist. “It started with us not advancing out of sectionals my freshman year. We’re hoping for a state championship.”

Last year, Morton won the unofficial state championship race hosted by ShaZam Racing. It was a race that wasn’t sanctioned by the Illinois High School Association.

This Saturday, the Potters want to officially be crowned as state title winners at Detweiller Park.

“Last year when we won ‘state,’ it wasn’t official,” said Weeks. “We are looking forward to bringing the first place trophy back home.”

Weeks, Zobrist and sophomore Yonas Wuthrich have alternated as Morton’s top runner throughout the course of the season.

“From the beginning of the year we had a target on our back for winning last year at ShaZam,” said Wuthrich. “I think we want the same thing. We’re putting in the work and trying to get a win next week at state.”

