Fast-Acting Sore Throat Products

TikTok user @northidahomade shares a health hack that she swears by. This health drink concoction is called fire tonic. She explains that it can be used if you feel like you are getting sick, or have a scratchy or sore throat, but she also recommends taking a shot of it every day for optimal health. She always keeps a big jar of fire tonic in her fridge at all times. The great thing about this recipe is that you can make it in big batches and store it for weeks. To make this miracle healing tonic, you’ll need, jalapeño, horseradish, cinnamon sticks, garlic, onions, lemon, rosemary, and honey. While honey is not vegan, some healthier plant-based sweetener alternatives include maple syrup, agave, and stevia.
