Atelier Deca / Leo Romano

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Arauco, Dap Ducasse, Kitchencenter, Ledstudio, Servicontainer, Trimble Navigation, Wasser. Text description provided by the architects. Located in Quilimarí, 25km from Los Vilos, a historic settlement in which there are cultural fragments that date back to the colony. The request consists of the design and construction of a summer house located on the slopes of the “puntiagudo” hill, on an irregular and difficult to access terrain, together with the arduous task to found local workers for the construction, defined the axes of the design. We think of the house from the maritime container, as a portable modular structure to be able to pre-assemble in a local workshop far from the destination, with the idea of shortcutting the construction process time in the final site. For this we used four high cube containers [12x2.35x2.7m], as it should be to their greater free height, three were sized in half to join longitudinally through the side faces to build a unique environment whose dimensions are around 70m². With them we assembled the lower floor, where the program was destined to the public area of the house, extended by means of a glazed facade towards the view of the valley and distant sea. Strongly oriented to the south, it was necessary to develop a linear skylight close to the north wall to provide sunlight to the interior.

