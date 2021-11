The boy whose skeletal remains were found in a Texas home this week was kicked to death nearly a year ago, according to a criminal complaint. As CrimeOnline previously reported, a 15-year-old boy called police in Harris County on Sunday, saying that his dead younger brother was inside the apartment unit. Responding officers found the teen, two younger siblings, and the skeletal remains of an 8-year-old boy, who the teen boy said had been dead for about a year. There were no adults in the home and the Harris County Sheriff said in a press conference that the children had been left alone for an “extended” period of time.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO