Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. An image of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan appearing red-faced and distressed has been shared in hundreds of social media posts that claim it shows him "worrying" about his child. The posts circulated online after the 55-year-old actor’s eldest son Aryan was arrested in a drugs case in October 2021. The claim, however, is false: The image has circulated in reports since 2017.

