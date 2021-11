The Giants will try to pick up their second consecutive win when they travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Giants are coming off a 25-3 victory over the Panthers in Week 7. The defense held Carolina to just three points and 173 total yards and had six sacks, all of which were season-best marks for the unit. It also held the Panthers to 2-of-15 on third down.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO