GFWC Follansbee 20th Century Club fall news

The Literary Department of the Weirton Woman’s Club, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of West Virginia, met in September for its regular dinner and meeting at Undo’s Restaurant. Enid Williams, chairman of the literary department, welcomed members and guests. The inspiration was given by Barbara Raynolds, and the literary light was presented by Helen Gibson, who reviewed “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly and “Atomic Habits” by James Clear. Sandra Robbins, program chairman, introduced Paul Zuros, executive director at Historic Fort Steuben. Zuros told stories about the valley, including the Death of the Gypsy King in Weirton, a Goldenseal article by Jane Kraina and Mary Zwierzchowski and the History of Holliday’s Cove by Mary Shakley Ferguson. A tentative spring basket drawing, to be held at the Mary H. Weir Public Library, was discussed. From left are Robbins, Zuros and Williams.
