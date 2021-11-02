CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GFWC Follansbee 20th Century Club fall news

Cover picture for the articleGFWC WV state President Helen Moren, standing right, was the GFWC Follansbee 20th Century Club’s...

Newton Daily News

Club News

At the Oct. 9 meeting of the Grinnell Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, eight members cleaned 40 to 50 works of art from the collection of the Centre for Arts & Artists at 501 W. Third St. N. in Newton. The mission of the Centre for Arts and Artists...
NEWTON, IA
Hutchinson News

Club News: GFWC Questers Club gathered in October

Marsha Field hosted nine members of GFWC Questers at her home on Oct. 11, 2021. Carolyn Wicks was a co-hostess. Nancy Maes-Simonette reported on Questers’ summer tour of the Ronald McDonald House in Wichita. After touring the facility, they had lunch and then visited Hatman Jack’s. In her Kansas Clubwoman...
WICHITA, KS
oakpark.com

Nineteenth Century Club gets 21st Century face-lift

The Nineteenth Century Club at 178 Forest Ave. stands in the center of Oak Park and has long been a home for programs and events that serve the village and its neighbors. Designed by architect James L. Fyfe in 1928, the red brick building with its distinctive white columns stands in a prominent spot in the Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District across from Austin Gardens.
OAK PARK, IL
heraldstaronline.com

Literary department meets

The Literary Department of the Weirton Woman’s Club, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of West Virginia, met in September for its regular dinner and meeting at Undo’s Restaurant. Enid Williams, chairman of the literary department, welcomed members and guests. The inspiration was given by Barbara Raynolds, and the literary light was presented by Helen Gibson, who reviewed “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly and “Atomic Habits” by James Clear. Sandra Robbins, program chairman, introduced Paul Zuros, executive director at Historic Fort Steuben. Zuros told stories about the valley, including the Death of the Gypsy King in Weirton, a Goldenseal article by Jane Kraina and Mary Zwierzchowski and the History of Holliday’s Cove by Mary Shakley Ferguson. A tentative spring basket drawing, to be held at the Mary H. Weir Public Library, was discussed. From left are Robbins, Zuros and Williams.
WEIRTON, WV
heraldstaronline.com

Community news from around the area

STEUBENVILLE — Various programs and activities are being offered by the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County at its various locations. They include:. Children: Enjoy a family movie at the library on Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m. Register in advance. Visit the library on Nov. 18 at anytime to...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Steubenville parade organizers optimistic

STEUBENVILLE — Organizers are hoping for a “wonderful turnout” when the 2021 Steubenville Sights and Sounds of Christmas parade rolls through town Dec. 4. The holiday pageant is back after a year’s hiatus — the 2020 parade was canceled by the health department due to coronavirus concerns. The Steubenville Visitor Center’s Mary Snyder says she’s “very excited” to be back this year, though it’s not just the name that’s changed this time around.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Brooke Briefs

WELLSBURG — The Brooke County Public Library will be offering superhero-themed crafts to go from Monday through Nov. 13 in observance of Children’s Book Week, the theme for which is “Reading is a Super Power.”. Event to benefit annual toy drive. WELLSBURG — The Brooke County Deputy Sheriffs Association will...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Follansbee opts to begin city plaza project in spring

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — Follansbee Council received a bid on its planned city plaza project Monday and decided to wait a few months before breaking ground. “We had a couple delays in the bidding process on this because of the timing with us getting late in the fall,” Mayor David Velegol explained. “It would probably be best to move this to the spring.”
FOLLANSBEE, WV
heraldstaronline.com

Veterans Day events

The following is a schedule of events in the area being held to recognize Veterans Day:. • Follansbee, 11 a.m., American Legion Post 45. Participants will include District and Post 45 Commander Tom Mirabella and the Ohio Valley Veterans Memorial Squad. • Steubenville, 1 p.m. at Steubenville Veterans Park, Pleasant...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

New at the Library

New books available at the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County include:. • Wildflower Season by Michelle Major — When Emma Cantrell’s marriage imploded, she learned a fast and painful lesson about trusting her heart. Then, on a visit to Magnolia, North Carolina, to see her brother, an elegant, if dilapidated, mansion for sale presents the opportunity to start over.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Groups Gather For ‘Avenues Of Hope’ Community Project

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local groups in Pittsburgh kicked off an initiative they hope will help the city grow. “Avenues of Hope” focuses on several different areas of the city. Organizers say it is investing in existing businesses and inviting more to come to the area. Saturday’s event was focused on Chartiers Avenue. “We’re hoping to build up a business district from Chartiers Avenue and Windgap Avenue … all the way through to Chartiers and Steuben Street, which includes Chartiers City, Windgap, Sheraden, Elliott and the corner of the West End,” said Theresa Kail-Smith, President of Pittsburgh City Council. This is just one of several avenues of Hope projects, which are looking to improve communities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
heraldstaronline.com

Projects keep SHS Key Club busy

STEUBENVILLE — Members of the Steubenville High School Key Club have been involved in countless projects for the community. The club was founded in 1949 by the late William Croskey, making it the third oldest organized Key Club in Ohio. Although the club was originally made up of only male students, it became available to males and females to join in 2004.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Richard Pflug honored as outstanding businessman of 2021

Richard Pflug, retired owner of Tri-State Printing, was honored by members of City Council Tuesday as Steubenville’s Outstanding Businessman of 2021. Pflug, who retired as president in 2019 after more than 45 years in the business, took over the business in 1977 after the death of his father, Tri-State Printing founder Orel Pflug. Mayor Jerry Barilla, left, said Pflug often would provide reduced or free services to nonprofits and charitable organizations, including the program for Historic Fort Steuben’s Nutcracker Village.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Lumber donation benefits carpentry program

Junior Ethan Donley works on a structure with lumber from Lowe’s Home Improvement of Steubenville after the business donated $2,500 worth of materials to the carpentry program at Jefferson County Joint Vocational School. It is the latest contribution from Lowe’s, which previously provided tools for students to obtain hands-on learning. (Contributed photo)
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Foundation recognized for advocacy

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio has been recognized for its advocacy and dedication to the visual health of children in Appalachian Ohio. Earlier this year, with the goal of increasing vision services to students in Appalachian Ohio, the foundation launched a mobile vision clinic through its I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund, partnering with Vision to Learn and the Ohio Optometric Association’s iSee program. The clinic travels to locations across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio to provide vision exams and free eye glasses to children.
CHARITIES
heraldstaronline.com

Bank’s book donation promoting financial awareness for students

MARTINS FERRY — Unified Bank and Buckeye South Elementary School recently teamed together to bring financial awareness education to second-graders in the Yorkville, Tiltonsville and Rayland area. Unified donated 50 books on financial literacy to the school in hopes of encouraging interest in financial awareness with students. Buckeye South Elementary...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Eighth-annual Valley’s Got Talent set for Sunday at Steubenville High School auditorium

STEUBENVILLE — The eighth-annual “Valley’s Got Talent” competition will feature 20 vocalists, choirs, bands, dancers and instrumentalists competing for $1,200 in prize money. The competition will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. at Steubenville High School’s auditorium. The event is free of charge. For details go to www.sycamorecenter.com/vgt. The Dream...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
oc-breeze.com

GFWC Woman’s Club of Cypress sponsoring Holiday Block Party

You are cordially invited to attend a fantastic Holiday block party on December 10th from 6:00-9:00 at Edgemont Circle, hosted by the GFWC Woman’s Club of Cypress. Free parking is available across the street at the Cypress Civic Center. There will be a silent auction, holiday shop vendors, food, drinks,...
CYPRESS, CA
Columbus Dispatch

George Bellows Center at Columbus Museum of Art to promote study of early 20th century artist

On Thursday, the Columbus Museum of Art will unveil its new George Bellows Center devoted to research, publications and programs about the American artist and Columbus native. Bellows, born in 1882, attended Ohio State University before leaving Ohio for New York City to study art. A realist painter, he became well-known for his depictions of urban life in New York with paintings such as as “Cliff Dwellers” and the boxing scene “Dempsey and Firpo.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Daily

Linwood Holton Jr, 1st GOP Va governor of 20th century, dies

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A. Linwood Holton Jr., Virginia’s first Republican governor since Reconstruction and a crusader against racial discrimination, died Thursday. He was 98. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
VIRGINIA STATE

