Arts, crafts show also features tasty treats

Linda Ryan sells a variety of jellies through her Stoneoven Jelly. She will be among about 25 vendors at the United Methodist Women Arts and Crafts Show. JOLENE KIRKES/Submitted

Stoneoven Jelly owner Linda Ryan has to go nearly to Guthrie to find the best sandplums for her specialty jelly.

"I have property in Logan County, and sandplums grow wild on my property," Ryan said. "They're kind of picky about the weather. If you get a late freeze, you're going to lose them. They just grow wild. I put sugar in it. The sandplum jelly is tart. A lot of people like tart on their toast or on their biscuit.

The tart jelly is among the variety of treats and treasures available at the United Methodist Women Arts & Crafts Show, Chili Luncheon and Bake sale. The show runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Fort Gibson First United Methodist Church.

"We're just excited to get to resume again because we didn't get to have it last year," said Jolene Kirkes, a show coordinator. "We're hoping people are excited to be able to get out and go to things and that we'll have a large attendance."

She said there have been many events in downtown Fort Gibson.

"And there have been lots of people at those things," she said.

Kirkes said about 25 vendors have signed up for the show.

"A lot of our regular vendors came back, and we do have some new people who haven't been here before," she said.

Ryan, a retired teacher, plans to offer several jellies besides her sandplum specialty. They include Porter peach, strawberry, apricot, apple.

"My blackberry jelly is mostly from the blackberries that were grown at Hunter's Home in Park Hill," she said. "They have so many blackberries there and part of my proceeds from the sale of blackberry jelly will go back to Hunter's Home."

Grapes for the grape jelly come from Tontitown, Arkansas, Ryan said.

"They always have that wine festival, and I always buy their grapes," she said.

Ryan said she used to only make jelly for her teacher friends before she retired four years ago. She said she started selling her Stoneoven Jelly at the craft show and has been for several years.

The craft show also features local honey, Amish baked goods, handcrafted knives, jewelry, quilts, holiday decor, even personalized dog bandanas.

Kirkes said the lunch is $7 for adults and $3 for children and includes chili, a beverage and dessert.

"It's kind of gotten famous," she said. "Johnnie Sue Hill makes the chili, and it's very good."

Proceeds from the show and lunch benefit local, state and national missions. They include Northeastern State University Wesley Foundation, Cookson Hills Mission, Neighborhood Services Organization in Oklahoma City and United Methodist Committee on Relief.

Face masks are requested, but not required.

If you go

WHAT: United Methodist Women's Arts and Craft Show, Chili Luncheon and Bake Sale.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

WHERE: First United Methodist Church of Fort Gibson, 302 N. Beauregard St.