Science

Protein in urine should be investigated

By Keith Roach, M.D.
Hammond Daily Star
 7 days ago

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband had many tests for bacteria in his urine. Three months ago, he had no protein in the urine; two months ago, the number of protein was 20; one month ago, the number was 100. His urologist is not concerned. My sister, who had amyloidosis...

www.hammondstar.com

MedicalXpress

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
Knowridge Science Report

A new COVID-19 drug for people with diabetes

In a recent study, researchers developed a new COVID-19 treatment for people with diabetes, which has shown promising results in a trial. The team recognized that it could activate cells from the immune system as a potential treatment for people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus by dampening the overactive response of the immune system which causes damage to the organs in the body, particularly the heart and lungs.
Fairfax Times

Acupuncture, Chinese medicine and its perspectives on health

Acupuncture is a complete system of health, which incorporates the mental and the physical aspect of the body. Acupuncture has gained in popularity in the United States in recent years, as it has gained recognition all over the world outside of China. It has been recognized as a system of medicine in many countries including France, England, and the United States. Although it is known to treat musculoskeletal conditions, the theories which underlie its mechanism of action can be applied to treat a wide variety of different conditions.
Phys.org

Probing proteins in single cells

Different cells make different proteins, and knowledge of these differences could greatly enhance scientists' understanding of the roles of individual cells in healthy tissues and in disease. But obtaining enough protein from a single cell to analyze has been challenging. Now, researchers have developed new methods that could unlock the proteomic secrets of individual cells, according to a cover story in Chemical & Engineering News.
Hammond Daily Star

Free seminar focuses on treatments for joint pain

North Oaks orthopaedic surgeons and total joint specialists will present a free joint pain seminar Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at Joe’s Italian Ristorante, 1625 US-51 in Ponchatoula. Dinner will be provided and registration is required. Register at www.northoaks.org/joint or call (985) 230-6647. Drs. Vince Lands, Robert McAfee and Patrick...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ClickOnDetroit.com

Should you get screened for lung cancer? New recommendations released

More people die from lung cancer each year than from breast, colorectal and prostate cancer combined -- making lung cancer one of the most deadly cancers. There are new screening guidelines designed to detect lung cancers much earlier. As lung cancer awareness month begins, newly eligible Americans are being urged to get screened.
The Conversation U.S.

What's the difference between a PCR and antigen COVID-19 test? A molecular biologist explains

At this point in the pandemic, you or someone you know has probably received at least one COVID-19 test. But do you know which kind of test you got and the strengths and weaknesses of these different tests? I’m a molecular biologist, and since April 2020 I’ve been part of a team working on a National Institutes of Health-funded program called RADx that is helping innovators develop rapid tests to detect when a person is infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Two major types of tests are used to diagnose infection with SARS-CoV-2: molecular tests – better known as...
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
News4Jax.com

Sotorasib: New drug that destroys lung cancer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – More than 131,000 people will die of lung cancer this year. It has the lowest five-year survival rate of the other most common cancers. That’s because by the time you feel the symptoms, it’s usually too late to effectively treat. Now, a new drug is adding...
WKRG

Best OTC allergy medicine

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you suffer from allergies of any kind, then you know how they can wreak havoc on your daily life. Over-the-counter (OTC) allergy medicines can help you deal with the frustrating specter of an allergy attack at the first sign of an itchy nose.
MedicalXpress

Why are cases of pancreatic cancer rising in young women?

In his work with patients who have pancreatic cancer, Dr. Srinivas Gaddam was bothered by something that he was seeing. "There are some patients that you can't stop thinking about because they've left a mark on you and you try your best to turn things around, but there's only so much you can do," said Gaddam, who said he had found himself caring for a few patients who were very young.
Sentinel

What is the blood glucose level you should have before sleeping at?

People with diabetes should normally control the levels of glycemia in the body . That is, to carry out a constant monitoring regarding their blood glucose levels , since this fact is a key aspect for the people who live with this disease. If people with diabetes zero have an...
CBS Denver

CU Boulder Researchers Testing How To Un-Learn Chronic Pain

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A new, non-drug treatment is helping patients “unlearn” chronic back pain. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder are testing pain re-processing therapy. The psychological approach to pain management is helping many people get aspects of their lives back. In a study of 150 people, 66% of them were pain free or nearly pain-free after one month compared to 20% in the placebo group. (credit: CBS) Most maintained relief for a year. “Changes in the brain cause the pain to persist. Basically, the brain learns the pain, and what we try to do in this study was teach people how to unlearn the pain,” said Dr. Yoni Ashar, clinical psychologist and neuroscientist. Yoni says pain is always real, but if the problem starts in the brain, it can be resolved there as well.
