Protein in urine should be investigated

At this point in the pandemic, you or someone you know has probably received at least one COVID-19 test. But do you know which kind of test you got and the strengths and weaknesses of these different tests? I’m a molecular biologist, and since April 2020 I’ve been part of a team working on a National Institutes of Health-funded program called RADx that is helping innovators develop rapid tests to detect when a person is infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Two major types of tests are used to diagnose infection with SARS-CoV-2: molecular tests – better known as...

SCIENCE ・ 22 HOURS AGO