Wood County Airport Authority praises Kelly

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission honored the winners of the recent Wood County Courthouse Scavenger Hunt. Participants had 11 sites outside and inside the courthouse they had to search for, including a number of stone carvings on the exterior of the 1899 building. The current courthouse is the fifth; the original county officials met at the home of Hugh Phelps. First place winner, Bobbi Irbine, received a reprint of a photo taken Oct. 5, 1899, during the ceremony for the laying of the cornerstone at the courthouse. Second place winner, Roger Nedeff, was presented with a reprint of the Wood County history by Alvaro Gibbens. The participants also received certificates from Robin Yarzab, geneologist at the Parkersburg-Wood County Library. (Photo by Brett Dunlap)
