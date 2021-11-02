CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

Wood County Airport Authority praises Kelly

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSTOWN — Airport officials praised the outgoing manager during Monday’s Wood County Airport Authority as his retirement is set for next month. Jackie Hall, who has worked at the airport for 25 years, said outgoing manager Glen Kelly was able to meet the challenges he faced during his four years in...

