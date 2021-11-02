Wood County Airport Authority praises Kelly

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens addressed County Commission Thursday morning about the complaints against him. “I was not aware of all the complaints from the deputies prior to this,” said Stephens. “I truly appreciate it being brought to my attention as it has opened up my eyes. I have now learned that my leadership skills, demeanor and temperament toward employees was trigging the exact opposite of what I was trying to achieve. I have always thought of myself as an old school type of person. Unfortunately, that is not necessarily a good approach for dealing with the new generation of deputies and employees, and anyone else for that matter.”

WOOD COUNTY, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO