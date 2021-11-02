CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CARTOON: Up, up and away

By Michael Ramirez Las Vegas Review-Journal
reviewjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reckless spending by the Democrats which is already responsible for...

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Here are the six latest Trump allies to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol released six new subpoenas Monday, targeting top campaign aides of former President Trump , the man behind the memo encouraging the campaign to focus on Congress’s certification of the vote, and others involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartoon#Democrats
CNN

Ted Cruz has found the real vaccine enemy: Big Bird

(CNN) — It's hard to imagine how we all missed it. After all, an 8-foot, 2-inch yellow bird is sort of hard to miss. But, lucky for all of us, Ted Cruz is on the case!. See, after Big Bird, beloved face of "Sesame Street," tweeted -- ahem -- that he had received the Covid-19 vaccine ("My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," wrote Mr. Bird), the Texas Republican senator lept into action.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy