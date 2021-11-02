CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GBP/USD: Mildly offered near 1.3650 as Brexit optimism battles pre-Fed, BOE anxiety

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD prints three-day downtrend near the mid-October levels. France halts fishing-linked sanctions on UK before Thursday’s meeting. BOE rate hike expectations jump to 100% amid strong inflation. Risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat amid a light calendar. GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3650, down 0.09% intraday heading...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD extends rebound above 1.3550

Cable rises further from monthly lows amid a weaker dollar. DXY retreats from monthly highs toward 94.00. US inflation data due on Tuesday and Wednesday, to be watched closely. The GBP/USD pair is recovering on Monday after falling last week to 1.3423, the lowest level in a month and slightly...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Frost
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD corrects from two-month tops, downside seems limited

Gold edged lower on Monday following an early uptick to a two-month top. Rebounding US bond yields acted as a headwind for the non-yielding metal. The cautious market mood helped limit losses for the safe-haven commodity. Gold witnessed a modest intraday pullback from two-month tops touched earlier this Monday and...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD meanders close to 0.7400 ahead of US inflation, Fed speak, Aussie jobs

AUD/USD continues to meander close to the 0.7400 level, a level around which is has gently pivoted since the US dollar weakened in response to last Friday’s US labour market report (despite that report being stronger than expected across most metrics). In recent trade, it has pushed to fresh daily highs just above 0.7410, but isn't showing much conviction as of yet. The key levels that technicians will be watching this week are the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.7445 and last Wednesday’s high at 0.7470 to the upside and the 21DMA and last week’s low in the 0.7360 region to the downside. Chinese trade data overnight was mixed; exports beat expectations, but imports missed and, thus, given that China is a big export destination for Australian goods, this is a net negative for AUD. Analysts read the weaker than expected import data as further signs that Chinese growth momentum continues to weaken.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Eyeing a test of September high at 1,833.95

US Federal Reserve is facing challenging replacements early on 2022. US Treasury yields ticked higher but remain at the lower end of their latest range. XAU/USD is overbought in the near term but can still extend its rally. Gold trades at its highest in a month, although off its intraday...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Correcting higher, but bears are not done

EU Sentix Investor Confidence improved by less than anticipated in November. Several US Federal Reserve officials will be on the wires during the American session. EUR/USD is neutral-to-bearish with solid selling interest aligned in the 1.1650/70 price zone. The EUR/USD pair trades marginally higher on a quiet Monday, hovering around...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Us Federal Reserve#Us Dollar#Usd#Gbp Usd#The Us Federal Reserve#Fed#The Bank Of England#French#British#The Independent#Reuters#Cme#Boewatch#Covid
FXStreet.com

Why is the US dollar decoupling from yields?

The U.S. dollar traded lower against all of the major currencies on Monday despite a good jobs report and a rise in Treasury yields. The greenback typically takes its cue from yields as a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy spurs rate hike expectations which can create demand for the greenback. However over the past week, we’ve seen the correlation diminish with the dollar completely decoupling from yields in the last 24 hours. Granted, one day of divergence shouldn’t raise any concerns, but between today’s decline in the dollar in the face of rising yields and its weakness after strong payrolls, investors are beginning to wonder what is going on with the greenback. Risk appetite is not the answer because stocks hit record highs on Friday and Monday yet USD/JPY traded lower both days.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY consolidates close to its 50DMA just above 153.00 ahead of BoE speak

GBP/JPY is seeing subdued trade, with prices not deviating too far from the 50-day moving average (which currently resides just under 153.20). The pair seems to have found some support ahead of the September highs in the 152.50-1.5300 region. To the upside, the 2 November low at 154.70 and the 21DMA at 155.80 are the most notable areas of resistance.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD retreats from daily tops around the 200-DMA hover around 1.2450

USD/CAD begins the week on the right foot, despite broad US dollar weakness. The US 10-year Treasury yield trims some of the last week's losses, up at 1.481%. Higher crude-oil prices failed to underpin the Loonie. The USD/CAD begins the week on the right foot, advancing some 0.01% trading at...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
China
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF flirts with 100-day SMA hurdle, around mid-0.9100s

USD/CHF regained positive traction on Monday amidst a risk-on environment. The emergence of fresh selling around the USD did little to hinder the move up. Investors look forward to Powell’s remarks for some short-term trading impetus. The USD/CHF pair refreshed daily tops, around 0.9155 region during the mid-European session, with...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP drops back below 0.8550 after second failed test of 200DMA

EUR/GBP is back under 0.8550 after the pair rejected its 200DMA close to 0.8600. Central Bank divergence may continue to push the pair lower in the coming months. EUR/GBP has traded with a largely negative bias this Monday, dropping from early session highs near 0.8590 to current levels below the 0.8550 mark. The pair has now on two occasions in the past two days failed to break above its 200-day moving average, which sits just below the 0.8600 level. Technicians might see this as a bearish sign, which may have exacerbated recent selling pressure. At present, EUR/GBP trades with on the day losses of around 0.2% and is still some way (about 1.0%) above its pre-BoE policy announcement levels from last week in the 0.8460s.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD seesaws below 1.3600 on Brexit chatters, BOE’s Bailey eyed

GBP/USD struggles to keep the strongest run-up in a week. DUP leader pushes for Article 16 activation amid sluggish Brexit talks. UK PM Johnson unveils more covid-led hospitalizations, highlights need for booster jabs. Brexit talks, speeches from BOE and Fed leaders will be in focus. GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3560-70 following...
WORLD
The Independent

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD steady approaches 1.1600 amid overall US dollar weakness

The US Dollar is under selling pressure amid higher US T-bond yields. The single currency extends its two-day sharp rise, threatening to break above 1.1600. EUR/USD: A break above 1.1600 would expose 1.1650; otherwise, it could fall towards 1.1400. The EUR/USD advances for the second day in a row, beginning...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Focus on upcoming US inflation data later this week

- Focus on upcoming US inflation data (PPI on Tues, CPI on Wed) and various Fed speakers. - Brexit issues continue to fester with UK said to threaten Article 16 soon. - China Oct Trade Balance registered a record surplus ($84.5B v $64.0Be); Exports Y/Y: 27.1% v 22.4%e; Imports Y/Y: 20.6% v 26.0%e.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy