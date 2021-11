The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup will feature 12 teams from the continent. It has been expanded to 12 teams from eight to make the tournament more competitive. The championship will also act as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Five teams will qualify for the main event directly while two of them will progress to the inter-confederation play-offs.

FIFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO