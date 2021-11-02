CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussie slides as RBA affirms dovish stance; Fed in focus

By Tom Westbrook, Kevin Buckland
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUUSq_0cjmXRbc00
A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australia's dollar weakened on Tuesday after the country's central bank dampened investor hopes for a hawkish pivot, kicking off a big week for monetary policy that includes decisions from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England.

The Aussie dipped as much as 0.47% before trading 0.23% lower at $0.75025. Last week, it was as high as $0.75555, a level not seen since July 6, as stubborn inflation fuelled bets the Reserve Bank of Australia could raise the key rate as early as next year.

The central bank stressed that inflation was still too low, although it also omitted its previous projection that rates were unlikely to rise until 2024 and dropped a key target for the April 2024 government bond.

"The RBA have made every effort to sound dovish" in the policy statement, "so in that sense there's clearly an attempt to push back on market pricing," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

"The risk is that we could see some further slippage in the Aussie dollar near term."

New Zealand's kiwi dollar also softened, losing 0.18% to $0.71705.

The same inflation dilemma hangs over other central banks.

The Fed begins a two-day meeting later on Tuesday, where it is expected to announce tapering of its asset purchases, and the BOE meets on Thursday with markets all but pricing in a small rate hike.

"The elephant in the room is headline and underlying inflation, which are higher than the (Fed) was anticipating," said Standard Chartered's head of G10 FX, Steve Englander.

"We expect the (Federal Open Market Committee) to state that the Fed is ready to act decisively if inflation is not moving towards target levels when tapering ends, but it still expects inflation to fall as supply constraints ease. We think investors will see this as advancing the likely timing of Fed rate hikes," he said.

"We expect FX markets to react to the implied Fed threat of rates moving off zero but discount inflation optimism. This adds up to a dollar-positive combination of higher real rates and increased risk-off positions."

The dollar index , which gauges the greenback against a basket of six major peers, was almost flat at 93.925, nursing a 0.25% loss from Monday when it retreated from a 2 1/2-week high of 94.313.

Sterling was on the back foot, slipping 0.07% to $1.3649.

The euro also edged 0.07% lower to $1.15995.

The dollar weakened 0.07% to 113.915 yen , continuing to consolidate below an almost four-year peak of 114.695 reached on Oct. 20.

Trader positioning points to bets on higher rates, with speculators crowding in to short the Japanese currency.

"That's a bet that interest rate trends will continue to move against the yen as they rise elsewhere, particularly in the U.S.," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.

"In other words, there's a majority that thinks the bond selloff isn't over yet. It's also, to a smaller extent, a bet that risk sentiment will survive the experience."

Related
wtvbam.com

Fed’s Bullard says he sees two rate hikes in 2022

(Reuters) – St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Monday said he expects the Fed to raise interest rates twice in 2022 after it wraps up its bond-buying taper mid-year, though he said if needed the Fed could end the taper in the first quarter. “If inflation is...
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-month peak as investors cheer dovish cenbank stance

(Adds comment and updates prices) * ECB policymakers say inflation likely to fall by 2022. Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices hovered near a two-month high on Monday, as investors held onto the view that central banks would keep interest rates low for the time being, with focus turning to key U.S. inflation data due later in the week.
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australia businesses see rapid recovery as consumers ache to spend

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian businesses reported a sharp rebound in sales and profits in October as most coronavirus restrictions were lifted, while newly liberated consumers looked to spend big on travel and entertainment in coming weeks. The upbeat reports released on Tuesday reinforced expectations for a rapid economic...
DailyFx

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

The price of gold pushes to a fresh monthly high ($1825) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the September high ($1834) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield holds near the monthly low (1.44%).
Reuters

Australia shares slip as heavy losses in banks offset strong miners

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares flitted in and out of positive territory to edge down on Tuesday, as losses in the financial sector offset early gains among heavyweight mining stocks after copper prices rose on strong export growth data from top consumer China. The S&P/ASX 200 index shed early...
Reuters

S.Korea stocks slips for third day ahead of U.S., China inflation data

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped on Tuesday, as foreign and retail investors offloaded risk assets ahead of inflation data release from both China and the United States. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 1.54 points, or 0.05%, to 2,958.66 by 0157 GMT, extending losses to a third straight session. It fell 0.31% on Monday. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.42%, while peer SK Hynix added 0.93%. Battery maker LG Chem and platform company Kakao slipped 1.04% and 0.40%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 65.6 billion won ($55.50 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,178.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.39% higher than its previous close at 1,183.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,179.1 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,179.7. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 108.62. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.922%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 2.311%. ($1 = 1,181.8900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Reuters

Asian stocks extend global gains ahead of U.S. inflation test

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares followed Wall Street higher in early trade on Tuesday as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill boosted sentiment while oil prices gained on the outlook for energy demand in an expansive global economy. The congressional passage of a long-delayed U.S. $1 trillion infrastructure...
AFP

Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022." The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to help contain the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and then began massive monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.
Reuters

Dollar wavers with inflation looming as next test for rates

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered a little below the year's peaks on Tuesday, while cryptocurrencies scaled records, as inflation numbers loom as the next test of traders' thinking on the outlook for interest rates. Price data, due from both China and the United States on Wednesday, could...
Reuters

