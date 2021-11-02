'Red Dead Redemption Remaster' In Development; Release Window Leaks

Over the last week, I was wondering when Square Enix would announce the release date for Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster with basically two months left in the year. It looks like Square Enix wants us to enjoy November and likely December with the remaining Pixel Remasters because Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster just got a release date. If you’ve not followed these releases, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series for iOS, Android, and Steam from Square Enix began with the release of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III across mobile and PC platforms and we had the excellent Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster release recently. Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster releases on November 10th worldwide for iOS, Android, and Steam. As with prior releases, Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster includes the UI improvements, auto-battle option, rearranged soundtrack, and updated pixel art.

