'Red Dead Redemption Remaster' In Development; Release Window Leaks

By Nica Osorio
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA remastered version of "Red Dead Redemption" is reportedly in its early stage of development and details about its potential release window have leaked online. Rockstar Games is set to release the "Grand Theft Auto Trilogy" this month but it looks like another remastered title will follow suit. The latest rumor...

www.ibtimes.com

dbltap.com

Is Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Rockstar's epic Western, Red Dead Redemption 2, on Xbox Game Pass?. Red Dead Redemption 2 was one of Rockstar's most ambitious projects. As one of the most expensive video games ever made, and taking over eight years to develop, this intricately crafted creation became a worthy successor to the 2010 release of Red Dead Redemption.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Mario Party Superstars Leaks Online Ahead of Release

Mario Party Superstars is set to release later this week on Nintendo Switch, but some players have gotten to check out the game a bit early. According to Video Games Chronicle, ROMs of the game have made their way online, allowing players to download Mario Party Superstars to their PC without paying for the game. This is the second major Nintendo release to leak online early, after a similar situation occurred with Metroid Dread. It's unclear whether Nintendo will be taking steps to shut down sites that are offering the game, but it's a safe bet the company isn't happy about the situation.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

When is the GTA Trilogy remaster Steam release date?

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is bringing three classic GTA games into the modern age. Naturally, this has gamers excited to play the remaster collection on a variety of different hardware. PC users are wondering, however, if they can enjoy the remasters on Valve’s PC gaming platform Steam. So, is there a GTA Trilogy remaster Steam release date coming up? Here’s the latest on Rockstar Games’ collection of classics coming to Steam for PC.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Windows 11 “modern design” released for Windows 10

If you’re looking for a way to get just a taste of Windows 11 without taking the full dive, Microsoft has a way. Today Windows 10 Insiders have the ability to download and load the newest design for the Microsoft Store. It doesn’t appear exactly as you’d see it with Windows 11, but it’s close enough to get you ready to make that final leap.
COMPUTERS
twistedvoxel.com

Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster Gets a Release Date, New Features Detailed

Square Enix has shared a release date for the Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster and detailed the new features that will be a part of this new release. After releasing the first four games in the series with a new pixel remaster that maintains the classic nostalgic visuals while bringing in new changes and quality-of-life improvements, Square Enix is finally moving ahead and releasing the fifth entry.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Final Fantasy V’ Pixel Remaster Releases on November 10th for iOS, Android, and Steam

Over the last week, I was wondering when Square Enix would announce the release date for Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster with basically two months left in the year. It looks like Square Enix wants us to enjoy November and likely December with the remaining Pixel Remasters because Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster just got a release date. If you’ve not followed these releases, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series for iOS, Android, and Steam from Square Enix began with the release of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III across mobile and PC platforms and we had the excellent Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster release recently. Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster releases on November 10th worldwide for iOS, Android, and Steam. As with prior releases, Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster includes the UI improvements, auto-battle option, rearranged soundtrack, and updated pixel art.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

PlayStation Plus free game list for November leaks and includes a terrifying PlayStation VR title and a fantastical PS3 remaster

The PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) free games for November have been leaked, apparently by the same source that originally leaked the list for October, which included Mortal Kombat X. The leak for last month ended up being accurate, so PS4 and PS5 owners with a PS Plus subscription might want to check out the free games coming for November while taking a final opportunity to get hold of October’s freebies. Next month's free games will run from November 2 to December 7.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty 2022 Details Reportedly Leak, Revealing Gore-Filled Drug War And Red Dead Inspiration

This year's Call of Duty game, Vanguard, isn't even out yet, but rumors surrounding 2022's game continue to take shape. New information suggests the campaign will take inspiration from movies like Traffic, No Country for Old Men, and Sicario, and is described as "gritty and unrelenting." The game could have a morality system like Red Dead Redemption 2, and the campaign will apparently feature a new level of gore for the series. As reported previously, 2022's game is rumored to be a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare from Infinity Ward, focusing on Colombian drug cartels.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Red Dead Redemption 2 Modders Went and Made Their Own Undead Nightmare

After another Halloween has come and gone with no official Undead Nightmare DLC for Red Dead Redemption II, it's up to the modding community to save the day. A Red Dead II mod was uploaded to Nexus Mods on Monday titled Undead Nightmare II that features zombies rampaging through the game's towns and forests.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Dead By Daylight leaks reveal The Conjuring crossover

A possible Dead By Daylight The Conjuring crossover has supposedly been leaked which, if the rumors are all correct, will happen as part of Chapter 23 sometime next year. While Dead By Daylight Chapter 23 has seemingly been leaked, the next release is Chapter 22 and that seems like it will be full of original characters — although developer Behaviour may still drop something licensed in there, like Norman Reedus’s Daryl from The Walking Dead.
VIDEO GAMES

