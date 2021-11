National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is in the midst of a transformation that company leaders believe will position the real estate investment trust for success in 2022. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based REIT is planning to pare down its portfolio managed by Bickford Senior Living, going from 42 communities as of Sept. 30 to 35 or 36. NHI also is “resetting” Bickford’s annual cash rent to a lease coverage level that “makes them a much healthier tenant financially,” with plans to potentially raise rents again in 24 months if conditions improve, NHI CEO and President Eric Mendelsohn said.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO