NFL

Broncos GM George Paton, executive John Elway react to Von Miller trade

By First, Orange
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

After the trade to send outside linebacker Von...

www.chatsports.com

"Von Miller is a franchise icon who has been a remarkable player for the Denver Broncos over the last 11 years. An All-Decade linebacker and Super Bowl MVP, Von made extraordinary contributions to our team while building a legacy as one of the greatest Broncos of all-time. Off the field, he was our Man of the Year nominee who impacted countless people through his foundation and tremendous personal generosity.
In the wake of dealing star linebacker Von Miller to the Rams earlier this week, Broncos general manager George Paton said Tuesday that the franchise is not rebuilding. "We're not approaching a rebuild," Paton said. "We're just trying to do it the right way. Sometimes you have to make tough decisions. We want to build a foundation here. We have a lot of good players here. That's not fair to Justin Simmons; that's not fair to Teddy Bridgewater; that's not fair to some of our core guys to rebuild. I think we have enough players here.
With their trade of Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, the Denver Broncos shipped off the face of the franchise. Thus, the question begging to be asked is what does the future of the franchise hold for the Broncos, who take a 4-4 record into a Sunday matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys for the first game of the post-Von era?
Ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Denver Broncos GM George Paton made a total of four trades — two transactions to add players to the roster and two dealing players away. The most significant move was trading Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for their second and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
