Verry Elleegant beats Incentivise to win Melbourne Cup

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Verry Elleegant surged home to beat hot favorite Incentivise and win the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, giving high-profile trainer Chris Waller his first victory in Australia’s most famous horse race. It was the New Zealand-bred mare’s 10th Group 1 win. Spanish Mission was third in...

www.seattletimes.com

Journal Inquirer

Breeders' Cup will be missing a legend

There are nine Breeders’ Cup races at Del Mar today, but one handicapper who enjoyed Breeders’ Cup Saturday as much as anyone won’t be at the track for the 38th running of the World Championships. Bob Neumeier passed away in October. He was 70 and lived quite the life. Most around here remember him as the radio voice of the New England Whalers and a first-rate sportscaster for WFSB-TV3. He was also a class act and one of the best horseplayers I’ve ever met. How good was he? Three hundred fifty of the world’s best handicappers converged on Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1990 for the World Series of Handicapping. Neumeier beat them all to win the prestigious event. Later that year, NBC would hire Neumy to be a roving reporter for its Breeders’ Cup coverage. They couldn’t have picked a better guy. Occasionally through the years, Neumy would be one of the guest handicappers at Mohegan Sun Casino on Breeders’ Cup Saturday. Neumy was big time, but never acted it. He’d always come over to shoot the breeze between races. One of my favorite sayings came from Neumy at Saratoga sometime in the 1980s. When asked how he expected to do that day at the track, he uttered the following: “I hope I break even. I need the money.” If you don’t get it, don’t read any further and spend the day watching the Home and Garden Network. The first of nine Breeders’ Cup races, meanwhile, begins at 3 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network and TVG. NBC has the exclusive broadcast of the Breeders’ Cup Classic beginning at 8 p.m.
SPORTS
AFP

Controversial trainer Baffert seeks Breeders' Cup Classic win

Controversial trainer Bob Baffert seeks a fifth Breeders' Cup Classic crown while rival Brad Cox chases his first Classic victory with two oddsmakers' darlings in the 38th annual thoroughbred showdown that begins Friday. The $6 million Classic caps two days of Breeders' Cup showcase racing at Del Mar, with five juvenile events Friday at the classic Southern California venue plus nine races on Saturday and more than $31 million at stake. Baffert, 68, brings Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to the Classic after the horse tested positive for a banned substance following his win at Churchill Downs. "He likes this track and is training really well coming up to the race," said Baffert, who won his fourth Classic title last year with Authentic.
SPORTS
Brisnet.com

Pizza Bianca serves up piping hot finish in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

Trainer Christophe Clement savored his first Breeders’ Cup victory as Bobby Flay’s homebred Pizza Bianca sliced between foes late to get up in Friday’s $920,000 Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1). Under an inspired ride by Jose Ortiz, the 9.90-1 chance maneuvered from the tail of the field to prevail over the 17.70-1 Malavath and 6-1 Haughty in a frenetic finish.
ANIMALS
Fresno Bee

Twilight Payment looks for 2nd straight win in Melbourne Cup

Irish-trained and Australian-owned nine-year-old Twilight Payment will attempt to become the first horse to successfully defend a Melbourne Cup since Makybe Diva won her third in a row in 2005 in Tuesday’s race at Flemington. The stayer will go into the 3,200-meter race having finished runner-up in the 2,800-meter Irish...
WORLD
newschain

Spanish primed for Melbourne Cup Mission

Spanish Mission is expected to make a bold bid for Lexus Melbourne Cup glory by the team who have been overseeing his Australian preparations. The five-year-old, who finished third in the Ascot Gold Cup and ran Stradivarius to a head in the Lonsdale Cup in August, is trained by Andrew Balding, but due to staff travel issues when the horse shipped, his lead up has been supervised by Tom Noonan and his father Tony.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu arrives in Linz for final tournament of breakthrough season

Emma Raducanu arrived in Austria on Saturday for her final tournament of the season.The US Open champion is the top seed and star attraction at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz and she flew into the city with her mother Renee and agent Chris Helliar.Raducanu is expected to play her first match on Monday, having received a bye in the first round, and she will face the winner of a clash between two qualifiers.The 18-year-old claimed her first WTA Tour wins at the Transylvania Open last week and will hope to finish a remarkable year on a high, with the...
TENNIS
Raleigh News & Observer

Russia beats Switzerland 2-0 to win Billie Jean King Cup

Russia won both singles matches to defeat Switzerland 2-0 in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup on Saturday to claim the trophy for the fifth time. Liudmila Samsonova rallied to capture the decisive point with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Tokyo Olympics singles champion Belinda Bencic. “It’s...
TENNIS
AFP

Knicks Go wins Breeders' Cup Classic and Yibir takes Turf

South Korea-owned Knicks Go won the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday while British-based Yibir took the Turf title at the 38th annual thoroughbred showdown. Loves Only You became Japan's first Breeders' Cup champion by winning the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf with a late charge.
SPORTS
Sports
Seattle Times

Giro organizers outline 7 sprint stages for next year

MILAN (AP) — Next year’s Giro d’Italia will feature seven stages best suited to sprinters, race organizers said Monday. In a break with tradition, race organizer RCS Sport has decided to release details of next year’s race in instalments. It was announced last week that the 105th edition of the Giro would start in Hungary — as it was scheduled to do last year before the coronavirus pandemic.
CYCLING
Seattle Times

Spain picks Méndez to replace Pino for World Cup qualifiers

MADRID (AP) — Spain called up Brais Méndez to replace the injured Yéremy Pino ahead of decisive World Cup qualifiers. Pino was the third player dropped from the squad because of injuries before matches at Greece and against Sweden in Group B of European qualifying. Pino injured a muscle on...
SOCCER
Seattle Times

Ukrainian qualifier Tsurenko beats Alexandrova in Linz

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko won seven straight points to finish off fifth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 7-6 (2) of Russia in the opening round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Monday. Tsurenko came back from a break down in the second set and from 2-0 behind...
TENNIS
AFP

Wheelchair tennis golden great Alcott to retire at Aussie Open

Wheelchair great Dylan Alcott on Tuesday announced he would retire at the Australian Open in January, fresh off becoming the first man to win a tennis "Golden Slam". The 30-year-old Australian, the most successful quad tennis player in history, with 15 Grand Slam singles and eight doubles titles, said he would compete for the last time at Melbourne Park in the opening Grand Slam of 2022. At the US Open in September Alcott made history as he completed the Golden Slam of winning all four quad singles majors and Paralympics gold in the same year. "This is my home and the Australian Open changed my life, tennis changed my life," he told reporters in Melbourne.
TENNIS

