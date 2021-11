In the last 10 years, private equity has grown to become a larger part of ophthalmology. According to OSN Regulatory/Legislative Section Editor Allison W. Shuren, MSN, JD, and J. Matthew Owens, JD, partners at the law firm Arnold & Porter, where they represent buyers and sellers in the health care private equity space, private equity appears to be here to stay despite its wide-ranging growth in the industry. That is because the private equity marketplace still views ophthalmology as fragmented with room for consolidation.

