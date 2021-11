2021 marks the 34th year recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month — time during which “much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable and to create and update legislation to further those goals,” according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. In honor of DVAM, the University of Connecticut’s Women’s Center hosted a Silent Witness Exhibit on Friday afternoon, where stories of Connecticut residents who have since passed away due to domestic and dating violence were displayed upon gold shields.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO