Robots hit the streets as demand for food delivery grows

If you’re following the EV revolution in China — and, increasingly, growing out of China — XPeng is one of the big names. While one EV startup after another has crashed on the runway or quickly crashed into a tree after getting airborne, there are two or three companies that have had a clean and inspiring launch. One of those is certainly XPeng, and the company’s latest sales figures are a testament to its intelligent management and high consumer demand yet again.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO