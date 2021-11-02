CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robots hit the streets as demand for food delivery grows

By DEE-ANN DURBIN, AP Business Writer
 6 days ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Robot food delivery is no longer the stuff of science fiction. But you may not see it in your neighborhood anytime soon. Hundreds of little robots __ knee-high and able to hold around four large pizzas __ are now navigating college campuses and even some city sidewalks...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

