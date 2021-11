The Atlanta Braves could be the next team in line for a name change, right after the soon-to-be Cleveland Guardians. Here’s what Rob Manfred had to say. The Braves have long resisted a name change, but when the Cleveland Indians finally relented to alter their name and appearance from ‘Indians’ to ‘Guardians’, the Braves appear to be the next franchise due an alteration in representation.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO