CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mistakes, Penalties Doom Giants in 20-17 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 7 days ago

The New York Giants squandered a golden opportunity to stack back-to-back wins by committing a mistake-filled performance against a struggling Kansas City Chiefs team that held on for a 20-17 win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The Giants, who fall to 2-6 on the season, were thwarted by their own hand, committing ten penalties for 88 yards, including two big ones in the fourth quarter that prolonged Chiefs' scoring drives.

The Giants also failed to cash in on all the turnovers by the Chiefs, who came into Monday Nights game with a league-leading 17 turnovers. The Giants failed to capitalize on an interception of a Patrick Mahomes pass on the opening drive by safety Julian Love in the end zone when Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw his lone interception of the game on the ensuing drive on a pass intended for Darius Slayton.

Let's get to know who's who on the Las Vegas Raiders offense.

By Michael Lee and Patricia Traina

1 hour ago

With the injuries mounting at receiver/punt/kickoff returner, the Giants signed a couple of guys as reinforcements to their practice squad.

16 hours ago

Giants add three players to their Wednesday injury report because of the COVID-19 virus.

18 hours ago

The Chiefs capitalized on the Giants' miscue when Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill for a six-yard touchdown at 6:12 in the first quarter to take an early 7-0 lead, the first touchdown the Giants gave up in the first quarter this season.

The Giants tied things up 7-7 at the start of the second quarter after converting on a 4th-and-1 when Jones found tight end Kyle Rudolph in the end zone.

The Chiefs made it 14-7 on Derrick Gore's 3-yard touchdown run to cap an 11-play drive. The Giants then had to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Graham Gano when their drive, punctuated by a 41-yard reception by running back Devontae Booker's stalled.

After a scoreless third quarter, The Giants took a 17-14 lead on tight end Evan Engram's first touchdown reception of the year, a 5-yard pass. The score came following the Giants' recovery of a fumble forced by safety Logan Ryan against tight end Travis Kelce and recovered by cornerback James Bradberry to set up the Giants on the 43-yard line.

Kansas City tied the score at 17 on Harrison Butker's 36-yard field goal at 8:56 in the fourth quarter. They then made it a 20-17 game with 1:12 left to play on Butker's 34-yarder after cornerback Darnay Holmes interception on that drive was nullified due to an off-side penalty on Oshane Ximines, and two additional defensive penalties helped keep the Chiefs' drive alive.

Daniel Jones Sets More Franchise Marks

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones finished 22 of 32 for 22 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. His two touchdowns moved him past fellow Duke alumnus and Giants quarterback Dave Brown for the seventh-most passing touchdowns in franchise history. Also, his 22 completions moved him past Y.A. Tittle (731) for the seventh-most completions in Giants history.

James Bradberry Sets New Giants Franchise Mark

Giants cornerback James Bradberry's pass breakup in the first half made him the first Giants player and the fifth in NFL history to record a pass defensed in each of the first eight games of a season.

Leonard Williams Achieves a Career Milestone

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams recorded one sack against the Chiefs, giving him three consecutive games with at least 1.0 sack for the first time in his career.

Injury Updates

The hits just keep coming to the Giants wide receivers.

Dante Pettis, who took over the punt return duties after the team lost Jabrill Peppers, suffered a shoulder injury on a muffed punt in the second quarter and was ruled out.

Sterling Shepard suffered a quad injury in the second quarter and was ruled out of the game.

Kadarius Toney suffered a thumb injury on his left hand in the fourth quarter but returned to the game.

Up Next

The Giants will return home to host the Las Vegas Raiders, who have won their last two since the resignation for now-former head coach Jon Gruden. The Raiders are 2-1 on the road and 1-1 vs. the NFC, having lost to Chicago in Week 5 but having defeated Philadelphia last week.

The Raiders lead the all-time regular-season series against the Giants, 8-5, and last faced New York in East Rutherford on December 3, 2017. The New York Giants receiving corps was hit again by the injury bug during their Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard, back from a hamstring strain that cost him three of the past four games, left the game just before halftime with a left quad injury and was declared out by the Giants. Shepard finished his evening with four receptions for 25 yards.

Shepard had been listed as questionable on the Giants injury report coming into this week's game.

Earlier in the game, receiver Dante Pettis suffered a shoulder injury after trying to recover a punt he had muffed and left the field to have x-rays on his shoulder. Pettis was declared out of the game.

The Giants came into this week's game without Kenny Golladay, their top receiver, who missed his third straight game with a knee injury.

The Giants are also missing running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) on offense. In addition, left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle) and receiver C.J. Board (broken arm) are both on injured reserve.

Join the Giants Country Community

  • Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
  • Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Comments / 0

Related
AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Chiefs Fans

The NFL world can’t stop talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of their shocking 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Most recently, the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Mahomes completed just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one pick before he exited because of an injury.
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Reasons abound for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' struggles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Turn on the TV or listen to talk radio and just about everyone has an opinion on why Patrick Mahomes is playing so poorly. He's a sleep-deprived new dad who spent too much time doing commercials and endorsements in the offseason. He was galivanting around the world, popping up in exotic locales or at celebrity golf tournaments, rather than spending long days poring over game film or studying the playbook in the wake of an embarrassing Super Bowl loss.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Says Chiefs vs. Packers Will Have Notable Guest

In less than a week, football fans will get to see one of the best games of the season as the Green Bay Packers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will travel to Kansas City for a massive showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. While the Chiefs have struggled this season, they opened as the betting favorite.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bradberry
GiantsCountry

Giants Add Reinforcement at Receiver

With the Giants ailing at wide receiver--Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Dante Pettis are all listed on this week's injury report--the team signed receivers Pharoh Cooper and Alex Bachman to their practice squad. Cooper, 5-11 and 208 pounds, was most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who released him...
NFL
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs go from bad to worse in blowout loss to Titans

Just when it seemed like the Kansas City Chiefs were turning things around, Andy Reid and company suffered their worst loss of the season. I have been rolling this piece around in my head since about 3:00 yesterday afternoon, trying to think of a way that it will come out as more of an informative analysis of the Kansas City Chiefs and their current status, and less of a ticked off fan going on a tirade because he is beginning to come to grips with the crushing reality that his team isn’t as good as he thought they were.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Musings on the Week that Was and What's Ahead

Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has been in the league long enough to know that when an opponent smells blood in the water, it's going to come after it. So when Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule declared an intention to have his team run 30-35 times a game against a Giants run defense that happens to be ranked 29th in the league and is allowing 137.2 yards per game, Graham took Rhule's words seriously.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Penalties Doom Giants#The New York Giants#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Chiefs#Tyreek Hill
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Week 7: Why They Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

The New York Giants celebrate Marvel Comics Superheroes Day at MetLife Stadium with a special commemorative comic book featuring six players (Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Blake Martinez, Leonard Williams, Sterling Shepard, and Logan Ryan--immortalized in an action-adventure cartoon storyline with the Avengers. In real life, the Giants look more like...
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants: Five Keys to an Upset Week 7 Win vs. Carolina

Can the Giants improve their catastrophic 1-5 record this weekend when they host the Carolina Panthers? It's a question on many minds within the Giants' facility, especially considering the Panthers are in a much different position than the Giants' last two foes. Carolina sits at 3-3 with three straight losses,...
NFL
FanSided

A bizarre fact about Kansas City Chiefs’ 17 turnovers

Everyone is blown away by Kansas City’s 3-4 start. Everyone is flabbergasted by the fact that the Chiefs have 17 turnovers, more than any NFL team. Yes, you read that right. Through seven games, the Chiefs already have 17 turnovers. They had 16 in 2020, 15 in 2019, and 18 in 2018. We aren’t even at the halfway point of the season and the Chiefs already have more giveaways this year than each of the last two years and are one away from tying their 2018 total.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
GiantsCountry

New York Giants 25-3 Win Over Carolina: Instant Reactions

A light flickered for the Giants' defense as New York defeated the Carolina Panthers 25-3 at home. The Panthers were on a three-game losing streak. Their offense was a struggling unit lacking confidence. Some may devalue the win for these reasons, but it's exactly what we needed to see from this Giants defense.
NFL
chatsports.com

Kansas City Chiefs roster

Current cap space: $2.2 million. This includes the estimated salary cap impacts of all known signings and releases. More information about that figure is available below the tables. Most recent transactions: CB Josh Jackson signed to practice squad (10/29). DE Demone Harris released from practice squad (10/25). Linebackers Darius Harris...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Joe Judge Thinking Long-term Regarding Looming NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline on November 2 is fast approaching. This week, telephone lines across the NFL are expected to heat up with activity as teams intensify discussions regarding potential deals. Giants head coach Joe Judge said on Monday that while he anticipates the club will get some inquiries regarding...
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Week 8 Report Card: Not Good Enough

Here is the weekly report card grading the New York Giants 20-17 Week 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Besides not running the ball enough--they rushed 20 times for 72 yards--and the incident where center Billy Price got spun around like a top before being blocked into Devontae Booker, the Giants rushing offense was solid. Booker does many things well, but he lacks the speed and explosiveness this offense desperately needs. He delivered several positive runs, and he did keep the defense honest when he tried to bounce things to the outside.
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
482
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy