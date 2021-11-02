Highlights & Recap: Syracuse 90 LeMoyne 50

It was an eventful game for the Orange as they rounded out their exhibition games with a win over the Le Moyne Dolphins Monday night.

Syracuse locked in a 90-50 win over cross-town neighbor Le Moyne College. two teams have met six times in regular season games, with the Orange having won all of them. This win brings the Orange to 23 straight exhibition game victories, after also defeating Pace 79-60 at home last week.

The Orange’s home court advantage certainly worked out well, as they led throughout. It did not take long before Syracuse was able to get some distance from the Dolphins. Back to back Joe Girard three pointers sparked a Syracuse run to extend the advantage to 21-8 early .

The Orange had several other runs throughout the night, as it continued to pull away from the Dolphins.

“Runs are a part of basketball, they always have been," head coach Jim Boeheim said after the game. "A lot of our good teams we’ve been able to do that, have runs. We’re moving the ball.”

The Orange’s offense was balance, with five players scoring in the double digits. Girard led the team with 20 points, followed by Cole Swider's 18. Both Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim, along with freshman Benny Williams, added 11. Coach Boeheim added that while that superb passing contributed to the strong offensive display.

“They’re looking for each other," Boeheim said. "They’re doing a really good job. There’s no situation where I thought that someone should have passed and didn’t."

With exhibition play in the books, Syracuse is looking ahead towards the start of its regular season. Coach Boeheim is optimistic about what this season will bring and how his team will play.

“What we like to do is play our best basketball that we can every game we play,” said Boeheim. “Knowing that, as you go along, you will hopefully be better. But we want to play the best we can play tonight, next week, we wanna play the best we can play in that game.”

Syracuse will host Lafayette next Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m in the Carrier Dome to open their regular season.