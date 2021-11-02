LeMoyne Postgame: Joe Girard

Three players who could be in for breakout seasons for the Syracuse Orange during the 2021-22 campaign. Jesse Edwards: Edwards appears to be dramatically improved from last season, based on his play in the two exhibition games. Edwards finished the 2020-21 campaign with positive momentum entering the offseason. His defensive play and presence in the middle made a big difference in the Orange's postseason run. Now, he is the starter, has put on weight and is ready for a consistent role. Edwards hands were an area of weakness last year, as he did not consistently catch passes that should have resulted in easy scores. Through two exhibition games, that issue appears to have been corrected. He caught everything thrown his way and was an impactful rim protector. He had 12 points, five rebounds and four blocks against Pace, with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks against LeMoyne. Watch out for Edwards this season.

