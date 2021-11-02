CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeMoyne Postgame: Joe Girard

By Allison Turner
 7 days ago
Syracuse guard Joe Girard discussed how ready the team is for the regular season, and having fans back in the Dome, in the video above.

Syracuse Basketball Predictions

Syracuse basketball is set to embark on what should be an entertaining 2021-22 season. How will things play out? Here are some predictions for the Orange this year. 22-9. With Syracuse's ability to score the ball and improved length along the back line of the zone, that should be enough to make the Orange an NCAA Tournament team that does not have to worry about bubble scenarios each game.
Breakout Candidates

Three players who could be in for breakout seasons for the Syracuse Orange during the 2021-22 campaign. Jesse Edwards: Edwards appears to be dramatically improved from last season, based on his play in the two exhibition games. Edwards finished the 2020-21 campaign with positive momentum entering the offseason. His defensive play and presence in the middle made a big difference in the Orange's postseason run. Now, he is the starter, has put on weight and is ready for a consistent role. Edwards hands were an area of weakness last year, as he did not consistently catch passes that should have resulted in easy scores. Through two exhibition games, that issue appears to have been corrected. He caught everything thrown his way and was an impactful rim protector. He had 12 points, five rebounds and four blocks against Pace, with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks against LeMoyne. Watch out for Edwards this season.
Bleav in Syracuse Episode 19: Louisville Preview

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 19 is out! Syracuse was on a bye last week but will be back on the field this week. Mike and Kyle breakdown the matchup with Louisville including why Malik Cunningham is so dangerous, Louisville's run defense, players to watch from the Cardinals and predictions.
Dino Babers: Bye Week & Louisville

The concerns coming out of a bye week tend to begrudge the other teams who are in competition. However, the bye week was well needed for the health of the Syracuse football team. “We needed the rest, mentally we needed a break as well,” Babers said. “To me it's always...
How to Watch Syracuse vs Lafayette

Matchup: Syracuse (0-0) vs Lafayette (0-0) Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 9th. Television: RSN (YES Network Locally). Check your affiliate HERE. Stream: In Market: Ballysports / Out of Market: Watch ESPN. Broadcast Team: Tom Werme, Debbie Antonelli. Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App.
Syracuse Football Depth Chart vs Louisville

Syracuse football has released its depth chart for Saturday's game at Louisville. Receiver/returner Trebor Peña is off the depth chart as is offensive lineman Carlos Vettorello, both of whom Dino Babers said are likely done for the season. Here is the full depth chart. QUARTERBACK. Starter: Garrett Shrader. Backup: JaCobian...
Three Biggest Questions Facing Syracuse Basketball

Syracuse basketball enters the 2021-22 campaign with high expectations. But there are questions surrounding the team. Here are the three biggest ones entering the season. We know that Syracuse will be good offensively, but the Orange struggled defensively last season. How much better will SU be this year, if at all? That is a big question. Three new starters up front will play a pivotal role in determining that. How good will Cole Swider and Jimmy Boeheim be in the zone and learn its intricacies? Can Jesse Edwards be a consistent rim protector? If Syracuse can be even average on defense, it would be a big for a Syracuse team that should be able to score quite a bit.
Syracuse Basketball Position Preview: Guards

Departures: Kadary Richmond (transfer to Seton Hall) Additions: Symir Torrence (transfer from Marquette) Buddy: Buddy Boeheim is one of the best shooters in the country and has received preseason All-American mentions along with being named to the NABC Player of the Year Watch List. Boeheim also made the preseason All-ACC Team. Each season since he has joined the program, he has added elements to his game. Expect more of the same in that regard. The attention he draws from opposing defenses makes it much easier for everyone else.
Five Most Difficult Game for 2021-22

AT FLORIDA STATE (DECEMBER 4th) The Seminoles have been one of, if not the, best team in the ACC over the last few years. Playing them at their place is a difficult task. FSU always has a lot of size, depth, and guards who can create their own shot. VILLANOVA...
Why This Bye Week Is So Important For Syracuse Football

As the season gets shorter, the days get longer. This sort of daylight saving’s reference can attest to the much needed rest of the Syracuse football team. A bye week this late in the season proves to be necessary for the Orange. With only three games left in the regular season, the Orange are one game away from bowl eligibility. However, winning that one game may be the most difficult feat of the season.
Syracuse Dominates RIT to Earn Series Sweep

Syracuse Women’s Ice Hockey (3-5-2) took on Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) (0-11) in Rochester with a final score of 7 to 0. The Orange took the win after a dominating performance. Syracuse comes into this game after winning in OT Friday night at home 3-2. Jessica Digirolamo (Sr.) extended her goal streak to five in five games. The Orange dominated the game scoring 7 goals with 7 different players.
Bleav in Syracuse Episode 18: Dom Foster

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 18 is out! With Syracuse on a bye week, we speak to a future member of the Orange football program. Class of 2022 Syracuse defensive back commit Dom Foster out of Warren G. Harding High School in Ohio joins the podcast to discuss his switch to the defensive side of the ball, his recruiting process, commitment to Syracuse, Dino Babers' comparing his game to another recent Orange star and much more.
Buddy Boeheim Named to NABC Player of the Year Watch List

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim has been named a Preseason All-American and made the Preseason ACC First-Team along with other preseason accolades. Now you can add Player of the Year Watch List to those honors. The National Association of Basketball Coaches released its watch list for 2022 Division 1 Player of the Year on Thursday, and Buddy Boeheim was one of the 20 players to make the cut.
Chandler Jones Becomes Arizona Cardinals' Franchise Leader in Sacks

Former Syracuse star Chandler Jones recorded a sack late in the second quarter of the Arizona Cardinals matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. That sack moved into first place in the Cardinals record book for most sacks in franchise history. The record was previously held by Freddie Joe Nunn, who played for the Cards from 1985 to 1993. He held the record with 66.5 sacks, while Jones now has 67 with Arizona to break it.
Syracuse Fans' Bye Week Viewing Guide

With Syracuse on a bye, many Orange fans will still watch plenty of college football this week. Which games should Syracuse fans pay the most attention to? We put together a viewing guide of the most notable games that have some connection to Syracuse. Games listed occur on Saturday unless otherwise noted. Times listed are Eastern.
'A Lot of Emotions' for Garrison Madden After Syracuse Offer

Class of 2022 linebacker Garrison Madden stars for Dutchtown High in Georgia. The 6-3, 200 pound speedy backer was offered by Syracuse on Wednesday. "Coach Achuff came to our practice (Wednesday)," Madden said. "He loved my film and the way I play." With Madden's speed, a self reported 4.38 40-time...
Sean Tucker Named ACC Running Back of the Week

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was honored by the ACC on Monday. Tucker was named ACC Running Back of the Week for his career high 207 yard performance in a 21-6 win over Boston College. It was the third time in the last four weeks that Tucker received the weekly honor from the conference.
Long Snapper Ethan Stangle Talks Syracuse Visit

Class of 2022 Bel Air (MD) John Carroll long snapper Ethan Stangle is considered the top player at his position in his state. The 6-1, 220 pounder visited Syracuse over the weekend to get a closer look at the program and the game against Boston College. "I loved the place,"...
Sean Tucker Named Semifinalist for Maxwell Award

Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award. The Maxwell Award is given annually to the best player in college football as voted on by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, and NCAA head coaches and the membership of the Maxwell Football Club. The Orange has one winner of the award in its history, when Don McPherson won it in 1987. The winner of the 2021 award will be announced on December 9, 2021 during the Home Depot College Football Awards. The award show will be broadcast on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. eastern on that day.
Q'Yaeir Price Decommits From Syracuse

Class of 2022 defensive lineman Q'Yaeir Price of DePault Catholic in New Jersey has decommitted from Syracuse, he announced on Monday. "I want to thank Syracuse University and its coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to play at a high level," Price posted on Twitter. "After talking to my coaches and family this is the best decision for me. I have decided to decommit and open my recruitment."
