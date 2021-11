Syracuse basketball enters the 2021-22 campaign with high expectations. But there are questions surrounding the team. Here are the three biggest ones entering the season. We know that Syracuse will be good offensively, but the Orange struggled defensively last season. How much better will SU be this year, if at all? That is a big question. Three new starters up front will play a pivotal role in determining that. How good will Cole Swider and Jimmy Boeheim be in the zone and learn its intricacies? Can Jesse Edwards be a consistent rim protector? If Syracuse can be even average on defense, it would be a big for a Syracuse team that should be able to score quite a bit.

