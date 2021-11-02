CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six die, 100 feared missing in Nigeria after collapse of high-rise

By Reuters
 6 days ago

ABUJA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - At least six people have died in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos after the collapse of a high-rise building that was under construction, the state emergency services chief said on Tuesday.

The official, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said a search and rescue effort had been launched for survivors of the incident late on Monday.

Witnesses say up to 100 people are missing after the luxury residential structure crumbled, trapping workers under a pile of rubble.

(This story was corrected headline to show 100 feared missing, not hundreds)

