People can speculate if St. Louis Blues right winger and alternate captain Vladimir Tarasenko will stay or go, but I prefer to stay in the moment when it comes to NHL hockey. Though I have to admit that I had mixed emotions about Tarasenko coming into the 2021-22 NHL season. It wasn’t because of the rumors, as I don’t really get into rumors. It was his injuries and injury-laden seasons.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO