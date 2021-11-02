Ratings: ‘The Last O.G.’ Season 4 Opener Marks TBS Comedy’s Premiere Low

Airing on the TBS cable channel, The Last OG stars Tracy Morgan, Ryan Gaul, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, Anna Maria Horsford, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Guest stars this season include Janet Hubert, Malik Yoba, Wood Harris, and Gary Dourdan. The comedy centers on Tray (Morgan), who is released from prison after 15 years. Back in a now-gentrified Brooklyn, he finds his old love, Shay (Haddish), has married a white guy. What’s worse — she and Josh (Gaul) are raising the teenaged twins (Mosby and Hoagland), which Tray never even knew about. In the fourth season, Tray recovers from a violent attack and has a personal reawakening with a fresh perspective on his community, new goals, and a distinct set of challenges. It’s a new day and a new way for Tray, as he tries to adapt to a changing world so he can do some good for the Brooklyn he loves.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO