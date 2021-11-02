Phoenix woman questions explanation for missing dog

PHOENIX, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — A Laveen family is desperate to get their dog back after she bolted from a Phoenix veterinarian’s office nearly three weeks ago. Veronica Lowe said Sadie got sick with gastrointestinal issues on Oct. 8. Because her usual vet could not see her quickly, Lowe decided to take Sadie to Alta Vista on 7th Avenue just south of Camelback Road. That was on Saturday, Oct. 9. Lowe says she was told to leave Sadie, who had been to Alta Vista as a puppy, and the vet would contact her after they had taken a look at the dog. When that call came, the vet had a litany of suggestions, Lowe told Arizona’s Family. She discussed the options with her boyfriend, and they decided to go ahead with bloodwork. She said she contacted Alta Vista at about 5:20. Less than an hour later, Lowe said Alta Vista called her to explain that they had “a situation.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO