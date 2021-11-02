CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix woman questions explanation for missing dog

By Morgan Loew
AZFamily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When Lindsay Christ heard the news on Aug. 28, she couldn't believe it. "I went hysterical," she said. The man she had paid more than $2,000 to train her dog had just told her the dog was dead. "He says, 'I'm really sorry to tell you, but...

www.azfamily.com

Rebecca Smith
6d ago

oddly I have a strange feeling he sold that beautiful dog thus no body or anything to give the owner its very odd and I think burned or buried or not it should be investigated further id want evidence of the burn site at friends place he stated he did that at and request the collar leash or other items be returned.....also would interview any friends or others that helped or witnessed to see if stories add up. something is off for sure and id demand more answers

Wave 3

Wonder why dogs tilt their head? Here is an explanation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If a dog ever looks at someone with an adorable head tilt, researchers have a better idea of what’s going on inside their head. A new study suggests it may be the pup’s way of processing relevant, meaningful stimuli. Scientists said it basically means dogs might...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox10phoenix.com

Javelina attacks dog near Sunnyslope

Arizona Game and Fish put out a warning about javelinas last week after one attacked a dog in Oro Valley. FOX 10's Danielle Miller meets with a Phoenix-area man whose dog was also targeted by one.
PHOENIX, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Pets & Animals
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
City
Florence, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
ABC 15 News

Phoenix police closes case on woman found dead at base of Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX — The investigation into Angela Tramonte’s death is over. The Phoenix Police Department closed the case — without a public announcement or any charges — exactly one month after the 31-year-old Massachusetts woman was found dead in the backyard of a home at the base of Camelback Mountain, according to copy of the investigation obtained by ABC15 through a source.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Silver Alert: Authorities looking for missing Phoenix man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a Phoenix man reported missing on Monday, Nov. 1. 78-year-old Robert Charles Coffman was last seen driving a white 2021 Ford Escape with Arizona License F0T0BOB at a fast-food restaurant near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Person
Terry White
Kait 8

Woman asks for help for 50 dogs dumped at home

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 50 dogs have been dumped at a Pulaski County woman’s home since the start of the pandemic. According to content partner KARK, Diane Bullock is 81-years-old, but couldn’t turn the dogs away. She and her daughter can barely feed all the dogs themselves and...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
12 News

Bobcat stuck in plastic pipe rescued near Tucson

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — A bobcat was in an unlikely predicament after somehow getting stuck in a plastic pipe, but has now been treated and is on its way around Southern Arizona. An Oro Valley homeowner recently saw a bobcat with a pipe stuck around its head and neck. The...
TUCSON, AZ
KRDO

Family heartbroken after dog escapes from Phoenix vet; she’s been missing for weeks

PHOENIX, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — A Laveen family is desperate to get their dog back after she bolted from a Phoenix veterinarian’s office nearly three weeks ago. Veronica Lowe said Sadie got sick with gastrointestinal issues on Oct. 8. Because her usual vet could not see her quickly, Lowe decided to take Sadie to Alta Vista on 7th Avenue just south of Camelback Road. That was on Saturday, Oct. 9. Lowe says she was told to leave Sadie, who had been to Alta Vista as a puppy, and the vet would contact her after they had taken a look at the dog. When that call came, the vet had a litany of suggestions, Lowe told Arizona’s Family. She discussed the options with her boyfriend, and they decided to go ahead with bloodwork. She said she contacted Alta Vista at about 5:20. Less than an hour later, Lowe said Alta Vista called her to explain that they had “a situation.”
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Daniel Robinson: Human remains found in Arizona desert during search for missing geologist

Human remains have been found during the search for a geologist who left a worksite in the desert in Arizona four months ago, but his father has said that the bones discovered aren’t those of his missing son. The Buckeye Police Department has confirmed that the remains found by the volunteers searching for 24-year-old Daniel Robinson were human. A DNA test will be performed to identify the bones. Police also said that evidence found near the remains suggested that the bones may not be Mr Robinson’s. David Robinson, the father of the missing geologist, tweeted on Sunday: “Saturday, November...
SCIENCE
AZFamily

Man and woman found dead at north Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex that left a man and woman dead Monday morning. Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7 a.m. at an apartment complex near 22nd Street and Beardsley Road, just south of the Loop 101 in Phoenix. Police said the man and woman in their twenties were found dead inside of an apartment unit. The victims have not been identified.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
Payson Roundup

COVID still surging in Gila County

COVID’s dropping across the nation, but continues to surge in Gila County. Gila County has seen a 48% increase in new cases in the past two weeks and now has an infection rate more than twice the national average. The county reported 192 new cases last week. Payson accounted for...
GILA COUNTY, AZ

