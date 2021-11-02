CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automotive Insights - Canadian EV Information and Analysis Q3 2021

ihsmarkit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) trends in Canada remain strong through the third quarter, with 1 out 20 new vehicles registered in Canada being ZEV. Share of ZEV remains steady at 5.3% for the year. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) have grown 67%...

ihsmarkit.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
