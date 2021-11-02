CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford is longest tenured coach in St. Louis

By Dave Jobe, Martin Kilcoyne
 6 days ago

Did you know that Billikens men’s basketball coach Travis Ford is the longest-tenured coach in the St. Louis area! Among the male coaches in the area, Ford has coached the Billikens for six seasons. The next longest-tenured coaches are also from college basketball. Both Cuonzo Martin of Mizzou and Brad Underwood of the Illini have been at their schools for five years. Blues head coach Craig Berube is in his fourth season, while Tigers football coach Eli Drinkwitz is in year two. Bret Bielema is in his first season coaching Illini football and we all know Oliver Marmol is the brand new manager of the Cardinals. Here’s Coach Ford’s reaction to being told he’s the local coach with the longest tenure.

