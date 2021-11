Backlund scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers. Backlund and Blake Coleman set each other up in a span of 3:19 during the third period. The two-point effort was Backlund's first contribution to the offense this season. The Swede is no stranger to slow starts -- he had four points in the first 10 games last year, then finished with 28 points in 44 contests. Fantasy managers rostering Backlund will have to be patient as he gets his offense up to speed.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO