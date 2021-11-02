CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Ex-NSW police minister’s father was not sleepwalking when involved in fatal hit and run, court told

The Guardian
 6 days ago
Kenneth Wayne Grant, the father of former NSW police minister Troy Grant, in 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving causing death with his defence arguing he may have been sleepwalking at the time of the fatal car crash.

A sleep expert believes the father of the former New South Wales police minister Troy Grant was not sleepwalking when involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash after a Christmas party.

Dr Anup Desai, a specialist sleep and respiratory physician, told the Newcastle district court on Tuesday there was no evidence Kenneth Wayne Grant, 72, had fallen asleep at the party before going out and driving his ute.

Desai said, in his professional opinion, sleepwalkers could not drive a car or at least not drive a significant distance without crashing.

Grant has pleaded not guilty in a judge-alone trial to several charges including dangerous driving causing death after running over scientist Tony Greenfield when allegedly drink driving about 11.25pm on 30 November 2019 in the Maitland suburb of Bolwarra.

The 62-year-old scientist died of his injuries at Newcastle’s John Hunter hospital.

Grant, who had a blood alcohol level of 0.108, claimed to have no memory of the crash which threw Greenfield 20 metres forward past his wife when they were walking to their accommodation after being at the party.

The retired police officer’s defence is that he could have been sleepwalking or had sleep apnoea at the time which meant his decision to drive was “involuntary”.

The defence barrister, Phillip Boulten SC, suggested Grant could have been on auto-pilot with no conscious understanding of what he was doing or the consequences.

Desai told the court people with somnambulism would usually only sleepwalk for between five to seven minutes at most. He accepted Grant was likely to have been a sleepwalker in his teenage years but doubted it would have persisted when he was older.

Desai said it would only be in extremely unusual cases where people sleepwalking would leave the house and drive a car and, while such incidents had been reported in medical literature, he had never personally seen a similar case to Grant’s and he did not believe they existed.

Desai doubted Grant was sleepwalking when he drove 850 metres before hitting Greenfield and another 4km before being pulled over by police.

“I’ve never seen such florid sleepwalking activities at that age in 20 years of practice,” Desai told the court on Tuesday. Grant was 70 at the time. “I have a lot of difficulty accepting that.”

Questioned by Boulten, Desai agreed somnambulism often runs in the family – Grant’s son and daughter were sleepwalkers – and alcohol was thought to increase the possibility of sleepwalking.

Boulten described one sleepwalking incident when Grant was in his 20s when he got out of bed, walked to the beach and had a swim before coming back to the house.

The defence barrister asked Desai about the evidence of one witness at the party who claimed to have seen Grant nodding off in a chair about 40 minutes before driving.

Desai said it was possible if Grant had fallen asleep he could have suffered sleep apnoea, which is a possible trigger for sleepwalking, but he wasn’t convinced. He said Grant would have had to have been fully asleep for 30 to 40 minutes before sleepwalking, not having short naps.

Asked by the prosecutor, Lee Carr SC, if Grant’s actions at the party when he went to the toilet about 11pm and appeared to be unsteady on his feet and intoxicated fitted someone who was sleepwalking, Desai replied: “I don’t think so.”

Desai said Grant would have looked confused and in a completely disoriented and vacant state if sleepwalking.

In a videotaped record of interview played to the court, Grant told police: “I don’t know why I was on the road.”

“I don’t remember leaving the party,” he said.

“I didn’t know there was a collision. I had no idea until the police stopped me. I didn’t know what happened … it’s a dreadful, dreadful scenario.”

Grant said he had always planned to stay the night after the party having organised a stretcher, mattress, sleeping bag and pillow – so he didn’t know why he had left. The trial resumes on Wednesday.

