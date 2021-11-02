CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Jimmie Ward: Could play vs. Arizona

 6 days ago

Ward (quadriceps) has a small chance to return in time for Sunday's game against...

49ers' Jimmie Ward: Won't return Sunday

Ward (quadriceps) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Bears, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward registered six tackles before leaving the 49ers' Week 8 matchup with the Bears early. Kai Nacua will likely see increased snaps for the remainder of Sunday's contest.
Jimmie Ward has a Grade 1 quad strain and could miss 1-2 weeks

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided injury updates this afternoon on a conference call. Running back, Elijah Mitchell is dealing with a rib injury and will be limited in practice Wednesday. Jimmie Ward has a Grade 1 quad strain and has an “outside chance” of playing this week, but he’s “not really optimistic.” Shanahan said it’s more likely Ward is out 1-2 weeks. Tavon Wilson will start in his place.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan concerned about Jimmie Ward’s quad injury

218 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Head coach Kyle Shanahan stepped up to the podium after the San Francisco 49ers finally snapped their four-game losing streak with a 33-22 victory over the Chicago Bears. As the team celebrated their first win since September 19, Shanahan sounded a bit concerned about one of his defensive starters.
49ers FS Jimmie Ward out 1-2 weeks with quad injury

The 49ers appear to have avoided a disaster with free safety Jimmie Ward. He left Sunday’s win over the Bears in the fourth quarter and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game with a quad injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday said Ward would miss one or two weeks with a Grade 1 quad strain, although he didn’t fully rule him out for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.
